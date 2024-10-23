Express Computer

MoEngage unveils new products to help marketers adapt faster to evolving consumer behaviour

MoEngage announced several new product features to help marketers adapt faster to evolving consumer behaviour at its bi-annual flagship product launch event, MoEngage NEXT.

“Our new capabilities strengthen our commitment to making it easy for consumer marketers to quickly understand and rapidly adapt to evolving consumer expectations,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. “I am confident that these new launches will equip MoEngage clients with the tools they need to engage their customers at scale, personalising experiences as per individual preferences and behaviour.”

Unifying data through connected Apps

Marketers today use several tools to understand and engage with their customers. However, as the number and complexity of tools have grown, marketers often struggle to connect them, which impacts their ability to deliver highly personalised experiences. Connected Apps by MoEngage is a low-code framework explicitly built for marketers to combine data from messaging channels, advertising and retargeting platforms, data warehouses, IVR, chatbots, and more.

Salesforce CRM integration 

MoEngage also launched a bi-directional native data integration with Salesforce CRM, becoming the first cross-channel customer engagement platform to do so. As the world’s leading CRM software company, Salesforce is widely used as a system of records to store customer data. With this integration, marketers can quickly exchange data between Salesforce CRM and MoEngage to trigger personalised campaigns in real time and reduce costs by eliminating the need to build and maintain custom integrations.

Smart coupon management

Coupons by MoEngage is designed to help marketers allocate and distribute single-use coupons and maximise customer engagement while optimising costs. This innovation helps marketers efficiently allocate single-use coupons in real time, manage coupons from a single dashboard, and get proactive alerts for coupon shortages, expiry dates, ingestion statuses and more.

