Evalueserve selects Commvault to ensure data availability and security

Evalueserve, an analytics consulting company has selected Commvault, a global data solutions provider, to automate its data protection processes. By adopting Commvault Complete Data Protection, Evalueserve is able to securely encrypt backup copies and rapidly restore them, even in case of any ransomware attack.

Evalueserve is currently using Commvault to protect its on-premises data, including databases, applications, and file servers, and looking to expand the solution to all locations. Evalueserve has six operating centres globally. As the business moves more workloads to the cloud, the Company plans to expand the Commvault backup solution to support its hybrid-cloud environment.

“You cannot rely on a backup solution if you never know when it may fail. Such uncertainty is not future-proof for our business. With the powerful deduplication feature of Commvault, we have reduced the overall storage size by 50% and eliminated 250 tape costs annually as a result of replacing disk-based backup,” said Anuj Joshi, Vice President (Information Technology) at Evalueserve.

As a trusted partner to Fortune500 organizations, Evalueserve uses its mind+machine™ methodology to design unique solutions that generate and harness insights on a large scale. Working with clients in 15+ industries and across business functions, Evalueserve teams are constantly dealing with sensitive data or intellectual property information, and as such, data protection is the Company’s top priority.

“Data security is something that we view as a culture within the Company. It is imperative that we can quickly restore data based on the agreements with our clients. With Commvault Command Center, unauthorized access to data can also be eliminated by using the role-based access control,” said Sachin Jain, CIO & CISO at Evalueserve.

By adopting Commvault, Evalueserve can quickly complete the restoration drill 57% faster than before. The improved efficiency helped the Company to accelerate the turnaround time for backup and restore by 50%.

“We are thankful to Evalueserve for choosing and trusting Commvault technology that is cost-effective, scalable and proven to deliver. Our data management portfolio addresses data risks that exist today and that may exist tomorrow, intelligently. From a natural disaster, to human error, to ransomware, we ensure that our customers are always covered,” said Ramesh Mamgain, Country Head, India & SAARC, Commvault.

Being the preferred analytics partner to global industry leaders, Evalueserve has seen up to 300% year on year data growth and it needed to ensure timely backups and restore data whenever it is needed. By automating the process with Commvault, Evalueserve cut backup windows to just 16 hours compared to 36 hours before.

