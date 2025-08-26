Eventus Security appoints Vikas Somani as Vice President – Sales to accelerate growth and enterprise expansion in India

Eventus Security announces the appointment of Vikas Somani, as Vice President – Sales, India. With over 24 years of experience in enterprise sales and global account management, Vikas will drive growth initiatives and strengthen customer partnerships in the Indian market, while supporting the company’s expanding global footprint.

Vikas joins Eventus after a distinguished 15-year tenure at Tata Communications, where he held multiple leadership roles across India and international markets including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Turkey. Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President, Mid-Market & Partner Business – West Region. Over the course of his career, Vikas has successfully led complex enterprise deals across digital services, cloud, managed security, and telecom solutions. He is widely recognised for combining strategic vision with hands-on execution, building high-performing teams, and fostering long-term customer trust.

“We are delighted to welcome Vikas to the Eventus leadership team. His deep expertise in scaling enterprise businesses and his strong customer-first mindset will play a pivotal role in accelerating our next phase of growth,” said Sunil Sapra, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Eventus Security. “As enterprises increasingly turn to trusted managed security partners, Vikas’ leadership will help us expand our market presence, deepen partnerships, and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

Sharing his perspective on the new role, Vikas Somani said: “I am excited to join Eventus at such a pivotal growth phase. Enterprises are moving rapidly away from siloed tools toward integrated, intelligence-led managed security. With its AI-driven SOC-as-a-Service and customer-first approach, Eventus is uniquely positioned to deliver resilience and scale in today’s evolving threat landscape. The demand for capable managed security providers has never been greater in India, and I look forward to contributing to Eventus’ growth and customer success.”

Eventus Security has recorded double-digit year-on-year growth, powered by the rapid adoption of its AI-driven SOC-as-a-Service, built on the proprietary Eventus Platform. By blending AI precision with deep human expertise, Eventus delivers proactive detection, continuous monitoring, and scalable 24/7 protection. Today, Eventus is a trusted partner for enterprises across BFSI, manufacturing, and global sectors, helping organisations stay resilient against sophisticated threats.

“As we expand globally, aligning our technology leadership with proven sales execution is vital. Vikas’ background in managing large enterprise engagements across telecom, cloud, and security makes him a perfect fit for our vision of delivering cutting-edge, intelligence-led cybersecurity solutions,” added Sunil Sapra.

With this appointment, Eventus reinforces its commitment to scaling globally, strengthening enterprise partnerships, and delivering intelligence-led managed security that drives real-world outcomes.