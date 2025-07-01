Evernorth appoints Prashanti Bodugum as New Head of Hyderabad Innovation Hub

Evernorth Health Services, the pharmacy, care, and benefits solutions division of The Cigna Group, proudly announces the appointment of Prashanti Reddy Bodugum as Head of Evernorth India (Hyderabad Innovation Hub), effective 30 June 2025.

With over 26 years of global leadership experience, Prashanti brings deep expertise in leading large-scale digital transformations, building high-performing tech teams, and delivering results across healthcare, retail, and financial services. She most recently served as Vice President, GCC, at Walmart Global Tech and has held senior roles at Optum, Capgemini, and GE.

“It’s an honor to join Evernorth during such a transformative phase,” said Prashanti. “The Hyderabad Innovation Hub is already a powerhouse of talent and innovation. I’m excited to build on that foundation, nurture future leaders, and accelerate our impact for customers and all those we serve.”

“Prashanti’s entrepreneurial mindset and proven track record in scaling global capability centers make her the ideal leader for this next chapter. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivery so that we can better serve customers, clients and stakeholders,” said Neel Chopdekar, SVP and COO of Information Technology at Evernorth.

A passionate advocate for women in technology, Prashanti has spearheaded inclusive programs like ReSpark, CodeHers, and iLead, driving equitable career advancement for women in senior tech roles. Among her many achievements, Prashanti led the transformation of Walmart’s Chennai center into an exponential tech value engine, delivering digital, analytics, and automation solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises.

Ashok Venkatachalam, who has led and successfully grown the Hyderabad Innovation Hub over the past 15 months, will assume a new role within Evernorth.