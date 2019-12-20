Every second shopper in the Online space is a new shopper: Nielsen

While mobiles continue to enjoy a larger share of online sales (48 percent contribution), online shoppers in India are increasingly buying fashion. This also includes apparel, footwear, luggage and accessories (value contribution 16 percent) and within this men’s clothing at 58 percent is the highest contributor, with women’s at 36 percent. FMCG versus other categories has highest volume of orders (56 percent).

These are insights from Nielsen’s recently launched E- Analytics solution – that passively captures digital shoppers behaviour through an opt-in panel of 190K internet users spread across 52 cities (>10 lakh population cities). The solution provides a holistic and granular view of the online shopper and helps to measure consumer behaviour across E-commerce platforms with speed and accuracy at scale.

Prasun Basu, South Asia Zone President, Nielsen Global Connect, said “Digital Retail has caused a paradigm shift when it comes to shopper trends amongst Indian consumers in the last decade. Every second person on the channel is a new shopper, and it is imperative for brand managers and marketers to get actionable insights into online shoppers. Am extremely thrilled for Nielsen to launch the E-Analytics solution that will help provide insights with greater velocity and accuracy at scale – to help in efficient decision making.”

Kunal Gupta, Head E-Commerce, Nielsen, South Asia, “The E-Commerce channel is seen as a critical channel for the consumer; and is an extension of brick or mortar retail. There is a phenomenon of ‘prime time’ that is apparent in digital shopper today; with 23 percent sales happening between 8pm-11pm and a third of the sales coming through the course of the night. This reinforces the consumer’s quest for convenience with anytime anywhere access to the shopping cart.”

AJR Vasu, Executive Director, Sales Effectiveness, Nielsen, South Asia said, “The E-Analytics solution gives us access to granular data that highlights the relationship between the shopper and the channel. The online shopper in Top 8 metros is expanding their basket including FMCG, home decor and electronics – evidence of an evolving relationship with the channel. Consumers in Tier 1 cities continue to use mobile phones as an entry point to the channel with half of the contribution coming from the category.”

