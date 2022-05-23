Exotel appoints Udit Agarwal as VP and Head of Global Marketing

Exotel announced today that Udit Agarwal is joining the company’s leadership team as VP and Head of Global Marketing. In his new role, Udit would lead strategic and tactical marketing in launching integrated customer engagement offerings in India and the emerging global markets. Udit Agarwal has close to two decades of leadership experience building large marketing teams, brands and demand engines for growth. Udit joined Exotel from UIPath, an automation company and has previously led marketing teams at global tech companies like SAP, Autodesk and Adobe.

Speaking on this occasion, Sachin Bhatia, Chief Growth Officer, Exotel mentioned, “As we enter our next chapter of growth, we are excited to have Udit on our leadership team and thrilled to be working with him. He brings in a wealth of experience creating winning brands and executing marketing engines at a global scale.”

At a current team size of over 1000, Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees in this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy.

“Engaging customer conversations are at the centre of building successful businesses. As more consumers get digitised, technology acts as a key enabler in unifying and humanising engagements at scale,” said Udit Agarwal commenting on his new journey at Exotel. “The global CPaaS (communication platform as a service) and UCaaS (unified communication as a service) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25-35% to $200+ billion by 2027. And Exotel coming together with Ameyo (contact centre platform) and Cogno AI (conversational AI platform), is poised to disrupt the industry with the robust integrated customer engagement platform over the cloud with connected data insights for enterprises. There is a huge opportunity to help enterprises move into the next era of digital connected communications, and I am excited to be here driving this growth.”

Post raising $100 million last year, Exotel recently announced securing a virtual telecom operator licence. At a current revenue of $60 Mn ARR, the company is growing at a CAGR of 70% aiming to hit an ARR of $200 million over the next four years