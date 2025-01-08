Express Computer

Exotel Suite of AI-Powered communication solutions now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Exotel announced the availability of its suite of AI-powered communication solutions designed for enterprises focused on optimising customer engagement and experience in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Exotel customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. These solutions range from Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA) to Conversational Quality Analysis (CQA) and Enterprise Contact Center. Exotel’s offerings, including CPaaS, CCaaS, and Conversational AI, work to unify customer interactions, boost conversions through personalized outreach, reduce costs via automation, and enhance agent efficiency.

By leveraging Exotel’s cloud communication platform, enterprises can significantly reduce their time to market, enabling faster deployment of customer engagement solutions. The platform’s cloud-based architecture ensures enhanced scalability, flexibility, and security, allowing businesses to quickly adapt to evolving customer needs while improving responsiveness across all communication channels. With cloud adoption rapidly growing in the enterprise market, Exotel’s IVA empowers companies to deliver superior customer experiences (CX) over the cloud while optimising operational efficiency and reducing infrastructure costs.

Disparate systems across departments often lead to fragmented data and disjointed customer experiences. Exotel integrates the dismantling of data silos, unifying information sources, and creating a comprehensive customer conversational profile that humanises interactions across channels.

“As we strengthen our longstanding relationship with Microsoft, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and streamline communication for businesses. By leveraging AI technologies and cloud platforms, we are enabling businesses to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, driving growth and innovation in the digital age.” said Ishwar Sridharan, Co-Founder, Exotel.

Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Exotel to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, providing our partners with great exposure to cloud customers worldwide. Leveraging Azure’s scalability, reliability, and agility, Exotel will empower enterprises to accelerate their AI innovation with trust and confidence. Together, we are excited to unlock the transformative potential of AI-powered customer experiences for businesses.”

Exotel, as a partner in the Azure marketplace and a key player in AI-driven customer communication transformation, is committed to empowering enterprises with innovative solutions that drive revenue growth, optimise costs, and elevate customer experiences.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

