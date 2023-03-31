EZVIZ introduces C6 – The Next Generation Indoor Wi-Fi Camera

EZVIZ, a global smart home security company, has strengthened its security product range by introducing – C6 2K Smart Home Camera. The camera is compact but big on functionality. With on-camera AI, the C6 2K⁺ identifies humans as well as pets in an instant and detects abnormal sounds to add an extra layer of protection. Its impressive video and audio quality delivers leading performance. This camera is the latest addition to the EZVIZ portfolio in India and it offers the latest industry features, hence catering to the smart home segment.

EZVIZ C6 is an innovation in its segment as it adds value proposition to the customers, yet giving industry-leading features like 2K+ Resolution, Hand Waving Call Alert, Human & Pet detection & Color Vision which redefines home security. With the powerful starlight lens, EZVIZ C6 excels at image clarity and quality, enabling color vision even in low light conditions where many other cameras may switch to black-and-white video. It is a must-have for reliable, 24/7 home protection.

Commenting on the launch of the new products, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, – “Our goal has always been to provide consumers with unmatched home security options that are tailored to their requirements. We are pleased to bring forth C6 as a part of our latest product presentation to deliver exquisite products that ease the security concerns of the customers. We are optimistic that EZVIZ C6 will outperform consumer expectations, offer a comprehensive experience, and successfully meet their needs.”

EZVIZ C6 is a smart camera that detects, zooms and follows which means the camera can automatically zoom in up to 4 times to follow a moving object so one can see details and get the whole picture at the same time. The user can always enable the AI option to detect and track specifically human movements. It also alerts users if the noise level suddenly changes. For instance, in the case of a baby crying or a siren breaking out. Furthermore, the waving-hand recognition feature allows a user to simply wave at the camera to initiate a video call to their phone. This would work well, particularly for old parents, babies, and pets.