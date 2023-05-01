FDH Aero acquires BJG Electronics Group

FDH Aero, a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has acquired BJG Electronics Group (“BJG”), a leading provider of interconnect and electromechanical products for the defense, commercial aerospace, and space end-markets.

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, and founded in 1979, BJG serves both OEMs and aftermarket-services providers in the aerospace and defense industry. The acquisition of BJG broadens and deepens FDH Aero’s role in the aviation and defense supply chains, and will provide both FDH Aero and BJG customers access to a more expansive range of products and services.

“The combination of FDH Aero and BJG enhances our capabilities in aerospace and defense electronics and advances our vision of being the most trusted supply chain partner to our customers and our suppliers,” said Scott Tucker, Chief Executive Officer at FDH Aero. “With BJG, FDH Aero can provide an expanded product offering that improves supply chain efficiencies in a market that understands the strategic importance of supply availability and on-time performance.”

Following the acquisition of BJG, FDH Aero will establish FDH Aero Electronic Products Group (“FDH EPG” or “EPG”), a division that will focus on supply chain excellence in the electrical and electronic components product category, alongside our industry-leading hardware, chemical and consumable franchises for the aerospace, defense, and space end-markets. Mitch Enright, current President of Electro Enterprises, Inc., which was acquired by FDH in July 2022, will be named President of FDH EPG. As a unified division, FDH EPG will offer an industry-leading range of interconnect and electromechanical products and services.

“The establishment of the Electronic Products Group is a clear indication to our suppliers and customers that FDH Aero will maintain its focus on service, quality, and supply chain excellence,” noted Enright. “These efforts will allow us to better serve our customers and supplier partners while continuing to act as an integral piece of the total FDH Aero solution.”

Post-closing, BJG’s Chairman and CEO Glenn Davidson will transition into an active advisory role to support the integration. Day-to-day operations will continue to be led by the existing BJG team.

“Our BJG team is delighted to be joining with FDH EPG in forming what will be an industry leader focused on service excellence and product expertise. This transaction combines two premier providers of military and aerospace electronic interconnect products,” said Davidson. “I look forward to supporting the integration strategy and working closely with Scott, Mitch, and the entire FDH Aero team to continue to execute on our shared strategic vision.”

Kirkland & Ellis, Holland & Knight, and Crowell & Moring served as the legal advisors to FDH on the transaction.