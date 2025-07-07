Fi money debuts MCP server to power AI-driven personal finance experiences

In a global first from India, Fi Money has launched a personal finance MCP Server, a foundational layer that lets users securely view and interact with their entire financial life using any AI assistant.

This groundbreaking launch introduces the Fi MCP, the first-ever consumer-facing personal finance implementation of a Model Context Protocol (MCP), designed to bring together a user’s complete financial life, including bank accounts, mutual funds, loans, insurance, EPF, real estate, gold, and more seamless into AI assistants of their choice. Users can choose to share this consolidated data with any AI tool, enabling private, intelligent conversations about their money, fully on their terms.

Until now, users have had to stitch together insights from various finance apps, statements, and spreadsheets, and when turning to AI tools like ChatGPT/Gemini for advice, they’ve relied on manual inputs, guesswork, or generic prompts. There was no structured, secure, consent-driven way to help AI understand your actual financial data without sharing screenshots or uploading statements & reports.

What users can now do with Fi’s new feature:

See their entire financial life in one place, from bank transactions and investment apps to assets like stocks and mutual funds, and liabilities like loans and credit cards.

Privately export that view into an AI-friendly format and share it with an AI tool of their choice.

Alternatively, configure the MCP server for near-real-time information

Use AI to privately ask personal, data-specific questions like: “Can I afford a 6-month career break?” “Identify 3 mistakes in my portfolio.” “How much money will I have when I turn 40?” “How do I diversify my portfolio?”



Fi Money’s MCP launch comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly seeking digital-first, integrated financial tools. Building on India’s pioneering digital infrastructure, Fi’s MCP represents the next layer of consumer-facing innovation, one that gives individuals the power to activate their data.

Fi Money is the first in the world to let individuals use AI meaningfully with their own money. While most AIs lack context about one’s finances, Fi’s MCP changes that by giving users an AI that understands their money.

The Fi MCP is available to all Fi Money users. Any user can download the Fi Money app, consolidate their finances in a few minutes, and start using their data with their preferred AI assistant.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bangalore, Fi Money is the brainchild of Sujith Narayanan and Sumit Gwalani, former Googlers who co-founded Google Pay (Tez) in India. Backed by Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, Alpha Wave, B Capital, Temasek, and others, Fi’s team of tech and finance veterans from Google, Netflix, and PayPal brings deep expertise to reimagine digital financial products for India. Powered by partnerships with Federal Bank and other regulated institutions, Fi offers an array of products to over 3.5 million users across 19,000 pin codes in India. These include Savings Accounts, a zero-forex International Debit Card, AI-powered money insights, goal-based saving tools, Mutual Funds, US Stock investments, instant loans, credit cards, and more.