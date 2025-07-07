Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CS TECH Ai and autodesk host “smart manufacturing –autodesk digital summit 2025”

CS TECH Ai and autodesk host “smart manufacturing –autodesk digital summit 2025”

News
By Express Computer
0 13

CS TECH Ai, an Autodesk Gold Partner and provider of digital engineering solutions, in collaboration with Autodesk, organised the Smart Manufacturing – Autodesk Digital Summit 2025 in Noida.

The event began with an introduction to the CS TECH AI team and a walkthrough of its corporate journey. The BSE-listed firm CS Tech AI, formerly known as Ceinsys, outlined its role in supporting Indian manufacturers with scalable and digital-first solutions.

 “This summit is part of our continued effort to enable Indian manufacturers to adopt smart and efficient systems. Our collaboration with Autodesk supports the industry in building connected and agile operations,” said Tarun Bisht, Vice President – Business Development, CS TECH Ai.

The summit focused on Autodesk technologies used in modern manufacturing. Sessions included demonstrations of tools such as Fusion 360, Vault, and Fusion Manage. These sessions highlighted how manufacturers are using cloud-based platforms to improve design, collaboration, and workflow.

A customer presentation was part of the programme, where a manufacturing client spoke about their use of Autodesk’s digital manufacturing systems. They shared results from their operations since the implementation of these tools.

Themed “Revolutionising Manufacturing, The Autodesk MFG Innovation Summit”, the event discussed current trends in the manufacturing sector. Use cases were presented to show the role of digital workflows in production environments. The event brought together technology providers, manufacturers, and industry professionals to discuss digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image