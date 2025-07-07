CS TECH Ai and autodesk host “smart manufacturing –autodesk digital summit 2025”

CS TECH Ai, an Autodesk Gold Partner and provider of digital engineering solutions, in collaboration with Autodesk, organised the Smart Manufacturing – Autodesk Digital Summit 2025 in Noida.

The event began with an introduction to the CS TECH AI team and a walkthrough of its corporate journey. The BSE-listed firm CS Tech AI, formerly known as Ceinsys, outlined its role in supporting Indian manufacturers with scalable and digital-first solutions.

“This summit is part of our continued effort to enable Indian manufacturers to adopt smart and efficient systems. Our collaboration with Autodesk supports the industry in building connected and agile operations,” said Tarun Bisht, Vice President – Business Development, CS TECH Ai.

The summit focused on Autodesk technologies used in modern manufacturing. Sessions included demonstrations of tools such as Fusion 360, Vault, and Fusion Manage. These sessions highlighted how manufacturers are using cloud-based platforms to improve design, collaboration, and workflow.

A customer presentation was part of the programme, where a manufacturing client spoke about their use of Autodesk’s digital manufacturing systems. They shared results from their operations since the implementation of these tools.

Themed “Revolutionising Manufacturing, The Autodesk MFG Innovation Summit”, the event discussed current trends in the manufacturing sector. Use cases were presented to show the role of digital workflows in production environments. The event brought together technology providers, manufacturers, and industry professionals to discuss digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.