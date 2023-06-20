Findability Sciences trains 100+ data analysts and scientists in problem formulation & prompt engineering  

Findability Sciences, a pioneering global leader in Enterprise AI solutions, announced that over 100 of its data analysts and scientists across its Boston, India, and Japan operations have undergone intensive training in problem formulation and prompt design and engineering skills. This substantial investment in its workforce comes as part of the company’s continuous efforts to arm its team with the latest skills to cater to the evolving requirements of its existing and incoming customers in the generative AI arena.

Problem formulation and Prompt engineering skills are vital in today’s fast-paced world. The World Economic Forum has hailed prompt engineering as the number one “job of the future”. They enable individuals to tackle challenges, adapt to technology, and drive innovation. With these skills, professionals analyze problems, propose solutions, and meet tight deadlines. Swiftly addressing issues is crucial for cost control, customer satisfaction, and project success. Prompt engineering skills also optimize resource allocation, mitigate risks, and enhance project management. In a changing landscape, the ability to respond effectively is key to staying ahead in engineering.

Anurag Srivastava, the Global Delivery Head, announced this milestone, expressing his pride in the team’s commitment to mastering these new skills. “This training is more than an investment in our team; it’s an investment in our clients. We’re always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI, and this training ensures our team can deliver the cutting-edge solutions our clients expect from us,” said Srivastava.

Mandar Kulkarni, AVP of Pre-sales, led this skills enhancement training across all locations, further strengthening Findability Sciences’ commitment to supporting its global customers. ”Empowering our team with these new skills is a strategic move that will pay dividends for our clients and the company. The future of AI is generative, and we are now more than ready to take it head-on,” Kulkarni asserted.

Findability Sciences is no stranger to being an innovator in the AI industry, and this achievement further solidifies its commitment to leading the global AI industry into the next generation of technological advancement. This exciting development will undoubtedly enhance the company’s ability to serve its customers better and create a more significant impact in the field of AI.