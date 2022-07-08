Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Fintech Startup 1Pay is amongst the first to get in-principal approval by RBI for an aggregator payment license

Fintech Startup 1Pay is amongst the first to get in-principal approval by RBI for an aggregator payment license

NewsStartup
By Express Computer
0 27

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given in-principle approval to fintech startup 1Pay Mobileware Pvt Ltd to operate as a payment aggregator. With this, 1Pay becomes one of the first companies in India to get approval from RBI for the (PA) payment aggregator license.

Founded in 2019, 1Pay is a payment aggregator that also brings transportation, logistics and the banking industry together, thus digitally unifying the Logi-Fintech space. Currently, the platform has an annualized GTV (Gross Transaction Value) of INR 8500cr plus and an annualized transaction volume of over 30 million. The startup offers payment solutions to Logistics, OEM Suppliers, OMC/Fuel Distributors, and FASTag issuers.

1Pay is backed by ex-Goldman Sachs MD Sanjiv Shah and Sanjay Gaitonde. They founded Benchmark which was India’s only AMC focused on the passive and quantitative space. Benchmark pioneered the concept of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India

Commenting on the news, Sanjay Gaitonde said, “1Pay is creating a seamless payments platform for the unorganized sector that empowers them to accept and make digital payment. 1Pay is one of the few platforms focusing on digitally unifying the unorganized logi-fintech space. Furthermore, RBIs approval for a startup in the fintech space demonstrates the central banks’ commitment to digitally unifying the country.”

The payment aggregator framework, introduced formally in March 2020, mandates that only firms approved by the RBI can acquire and offer payment services to merchants. RBI has been strict in its evaluation of entities that have applied for the payment aggregator license. Multiple online payment gateways seeking the aggregator license came under the intense scrutiny of the central bank for – know-your-customer (KYC) related issues, past dealings with cryptocurrency exchanges and gaming apps, and for not complying with the net worth criteria that RBI had set out.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image