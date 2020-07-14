Fintso And NSE Knowledge Hub Announce Collaboration

Read Article

NSE Academy and Fintso announced a tie-up for educating, skill-development and training of financial intermediaries. This is aimed towards equipping them to enhance their offerings, besides certification courses to become registered advisors.

The tie-up also involves co-creating content and holding investor education forums for the clients of the intermediaries. This is a critical thrust of NSE Academy, addressing the low Financial awareness across the investment community, especially given the rise in savings, and first-time investors.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO of NSE said, “Given the low financial awareness of investors, the independent financial intermediaries act as the “Bridge of Trust” for the majority of investors. Reaching out to them, equipping them with knowledge to be better advisors and in turn helping investors make better investment decisions is of paramount importance.”

“One of the main focus areas for us is to have knowledge as the differentiator for our subscribers, which would help them deepen their relationship with their clients, and to be better able to serve their wider needs.” – said Rajan Pathak, MD of Fintso.

As a part of this tie-up, Fintso’s subscriber base will get a subsidised and preferred access to the NSE Knowledge Hub platform. Fintso will also help co-create training programs and education camps for their clients, that are based on requirements identified through the highly evolved data-analytics of the platform.

Abhilash Misra, CEO of NSE Academy said – “We are happy to partner with Fintso and their cutting-edge platform compliments our AI powered Learning Experience Platform. The data driven performance analytics by Fintso for their advisors would assist them in identifying specific learning needs as they work towards safeguarding their investors’ interests. We believe that NSE Knowledge Hub would be an ideal partner to Fintso on their mission for creating future-ready financial advisors.”

Further George Mitra, CEO of Fintso elaborated, “Given the highly fragmented Wealth industry in India, and the rising complexity, as well as volatility, we believe that there is a need to democratize the best of wealth management learnings and offerings. This can happen only through the confluence of Knowledge, Domain and Technology. We are extremely happy at this tie-up with NSE Academy given the investor centric philosophy that both organisations share”

