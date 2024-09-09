Fireflies.ai achieves 8x growth in India, empowering over 30,000 companies with AI-driven meeting solutions

Fireflies.ai announced that it has experienced an 8x growth in India over the past year, solidifying its position as a trusted tool for companies across the nation. The platform is now actively used by teams in more than 30,000 Indian companies, with meeting volumes reaching an all-time high in July 2024. Notably, Fireflies is used by teams at three out of five unicorn startups in India, underscoring its role as an essential resource for driving productivity and collaboration.

Globally, Fireflies.ai has seen an impressive 600% growth over the last two years, reflecting the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions that streamline the meeting process, enabling teams to focus on what truly matters. This rapid adoption underscores Fireflies’ commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to see such tremendous growth in India, a market that has always been at the forefront of embracing new technology,” said Krish Ramineni, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireflies.ai. “Our mission has always been to make meetings more efficient and actionable, and the significant traction we’ve gained globally, and particularly in India, is a testament to the value that Fireflies brings to the table. We are excited to continue expanding our footprint and supporting companies across India as they navigate the complexities of the modern workplace.”