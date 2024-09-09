Express Computer

Dell Technologies and Red Hat announce collaboration to fuel open source AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge and Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI

Dell Technologies and Red Hat announce collaboration to fuel open source AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge and Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI

News
By Express Computer
Dell Technologies and Red Hat, Inc., are bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a foundation model platform built on an AI-optimised operating system that enables users to more seamlessly develop, test and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI) models, to Dell PowerEdge servers. This joint effort establishes RHEL AI as a preferred platform on the Dell PowerEdge R760xa server.

This collaboration helps organisations more readily implement successful artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) strategies to scale their IT systems and power enterprise applications across their businesses. Dell and Red Hat are providing a more consistent AI
experience on optimized, AI-enabled hardware solutions, all delivered on the trusted platform of RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge. This initiative aims to simplify the AI experience for users by continuously testing and validating hardware solutions, including NVIDIA accelerated computing, with RHEL AI.

RHEL AI brings together open source-licensed Granite large language models (LLMs) from IBM Research, InstructLab model alignment tools based on the LAB (Large-scale Alignment for chatBots) methodology and a community-driven approach to model development through the InstructLab project. The solution is packaged as an optimized, bootable Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) image for individual server deployments across the hybrid cloud and is included as part of Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat’s hybrid cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, for running models and InstructLab at scale across distributed cluster environments.

