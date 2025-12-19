Flipkart acquires majority stake in Minivet AI to strengthen GenAI capabilities

Flipkart has announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Minivet AI, an AI and machine learning solutions provider founded in 2024. According to Flipkart, the acquisition is intended to strengthen its in-house generative AI (GenAI) capabilities as e-commerce platforms increasingly adopt visual, conversational and AI-driven discovery models.

Flipkart said the investment is aimed at supporting the development of more interactive and immersive shopping experiences across its platforms. The company believes generative AI will play a growing role in reshaping how consumers discover and engage with products online.

Minivet AI focuses on generative video solutions for e-commerce, with a platform designed to convert static product catalogues into video-based content at scale. According to the company, its technology is built on model orchestration and performance optimisation techniques that allow video generation at lower costs compared to traditional production approaches. In addition to video, Minivet AI offers other AI-driven capabilities for e-commerce, positioning itself as a full-stack AI partner for online retail platforms.

Commenting on the transaction, Aditya Rachakonda, Founder of Minivet AI, said the partnership with Flipkart is expected to accelerate the deployment of the company’s GenAI solutions across a large e-commerce ecosystem. He noted that these capabilities span areas such as catalogue videofication and conversational search, with the aim of making online shopping more intuitive and engaging for users.

Flipkart described the acquisition as part of a longer-term strategy to deepen its technology portfolio and build proprietary AI capabilities. The company said the transaction is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President – Corporate at Flipkart, said the acquisition is intended to integrate specialised talent and proprietary technology into Flipkart’s core GenAI roadmap. He added that capabilities such as video-based catalogues and semantic search are becoming increasingly relevant as the industry moves towards visual-first and video-led commerce models. According to Iyer, these technologies are expected to support higher engagement and conversion over time across the Flipkart platform and, more broadly, the Flipkart Group ecosystem.