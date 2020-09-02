Flipkart Wholesale launches digital platform for kiranas, local MSMEs

Read Article

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, has launched its operations with an aim to connect local manufacturers with retailers and bring the entire wholesale marketplace at their fingertips using technology.

Flipkart Wholesale is a one-stop solution for the retail ecosystem which will offer Indian businesses a wide selection of products at significant value, powered by technology and with an aim to grow their business. The platform is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Mumbai as well.

By this year end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand to 20 more cities and in categories such as Home & Kitchen and Grocery. The B2B digital platform that is conveniently accessible to retailers via the app on Google Play Store, aims to rope in over 300 strategic partners and have over 2 lakh listings in 2 months. Additionally, the platform will enable the onboarding of 50 brands and over 250 local manufacturers in the coming days.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian Kiranas and MSMEs by making their business easier using technology. With the strong capability within the group in B2B, we will focus on meeting the needs of kiranas and MSMEs by providing these small businesses a wide selection at significant value, powered by technology to make their lives easier. Whether in grocery, general merchandise or fashion, these businesses will have one-stop access to an extensive selection of products with attractive schemes and incentives, supplemented with data-driven recommendations for stock selection, delivered through a fast and reliable network to drive greater efficiencies.”

Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to an easy credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns and speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility.

Flipkart Wholesale customers will also be able to leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products. Flipkart Wholesale will draw on the strong merchandising experience of the Best Price team, its strong relationships with brands, deep DNA of servicing kiranas and 12+ years of experience in operating Best Price stores. This will provide invaluable insights and on-ground expertise to further develop and nurture a model that puts the needs of kiranas and MSMEs at the centre of Flipkart Wholesale’s business.

India is a growing market and the launch of Flipkart Wholesale is a step towards making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India’s retail ecosystem by leveraging Flipkart’s strong homegrown technology capabilities, extensive leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment, and a unique understanding of the industry in India.

