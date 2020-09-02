Milton launches the First Ever App Enabled ‘Smart Tiffin’

Read Article

Hot meals are now just a click away! The first-ever Milton Smart Tiffin lets you heat your meal through your smartphone thereby fundamentally transforming the way people consume food in the current times. The brand’s philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ not only summons and powers the shift to smart progressive products but also addresses consumer concerns in today’s lifestyle. Milton, India’s trusted name in house ware products, once again pushes the limits of innovation and utility by taking it to the next level with the said product’s launch.

With offices opening up and people resuming work, it would only be ideal to avoid eating out or using the same microwave as used by others to heat your food. Hence, this first-of-its-kind ‘Smart Tiffin’ enables consumers to always consume home cooked meals in the safest way with no change in taste or experience. Just plug-in, connect the Wi-Fi and let the Milton app do the rest of the work.

If you are always on-the-go, then this tiffin lets you schedule the heating time on the app for the entire week as per your routine and you’ll have one less thing to worry about. With just a click on your phone, the tiffin heats the food in 30 minutes and retains the heat for the next 60 minutes, if not consumed immediately. The thermostat automatically turns off after these 60 minutes to avoid over heating of the food, thereby not reducing the nutrition value in the food. The experience of consuming a freshly cooked meal is retained, no matter where you are.

The essence of this new sophisticated product is rooted to Milton’s legacy of driving innovation while understanding and addressing the day-to-day needs of the constantly evolving customers and their fast paced lives. With its Smart Tiffin, Milton is taking dutiful care by eliminating any and all constraints to your meal times. A futuristic Geo Tag feature enabled on the tiffin, senses your geographical location and automatically warms the food before your arrival. It is also blending innovation and design by adding another unique feature to the tiffin – compatibility with mobile AIs like Alexa and Google Assistant.

