Flipspaces looks to use its tech design expertise to reshape workspaces

In the dynamic landscape of commercial interior design, Flipspaces, founded by Kunal Sharma and Ankur Muchhal in 2015, has created its own niche by leveraging technology to redefine traditional design processes. With a global footprint spanning 12 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and New York, the interior design-tech venture has amassed over 6 million square feet of delivered space, emerging as the go-to turnkey design and execution brand for startups, co-working spaces, retail, corporates, and F&B players.

Says Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO, Flipspaces: “Our vision is to transform the commercial interior design and build industry by addressing tangible challenges through our proprietary technology suite.”

At the heart of Flipspaces’ transformative approach is its proprietary tech suite, VIZWORLD. This integrated solution consolidates space planning, interior design, visualization, furniture selection, services, and project management, streamlining the entire design process. From the initial client discussion to project execution, each stage is seamlessly connected through modules like VIZTOWN for property discovery, VIZCART for product selection, VIZWALK for real-time visualization, and VIZDOM for execution management.

Flipspaces pioneers a tech-centric approach to customization, tailoring designs to meet the distinct needs of each client. From incorporating smart technology in office designs to prioritizing employee comfort and ensuring flexibility for future growth, the firm exemplifies how technology enhances every aspect of the design process. Says Kunal Sharma, “Technology allows us to create bespoke solutions, from tech-enabled conference rooms to age-specific seating, fostering an environment that aligns with the client’s vision.”

In a sector rife with challenges, Flipspaces utilizes technology to overcome common obstacles faced by firms in commercial interior design. From working within limited budgets to accommodating changing needs, reflecting company culture, fostering collaboration, and planning for future growth, the firm’s tech-driven solutions provide a roadmap for success.

Flipspaces is eyeing expansion in the US market, focusing on integrated tech solutions and a robust global supply chain for SME design and build. The “Make-Local-Sell-Global” approach, combined with technology, positions the firm for profitable scale, with plans to extend its footprint on the West Coast.