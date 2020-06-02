Food Retail License To Be Re-Applied By Walmart-Flipkart

India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last week rejected the e-tailer’s proposal to sell food products through online and mobile platforms, the Times of India newspaper reported bit.ly/2XNtkhc on Monday.

“We are evaluating the department’s response and intend to re-apply as we look to continue making a significant impact on small businesses and communities in India,” the company said in a statement.

If successful, Flipkart would compete with Amazon.com Inc’s India unit, Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-backed Grofers, and Reliance Industries Ltd’s recently launched JioMart.