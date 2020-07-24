Fortinet Acquires OPAQ Networks, A Cloud Security and Networking Innovator

Read Article

Fortinet announced it has acquired OPAQ Networks, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud provider based in Herndon, Virginia. OPAQ’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) cloud solution protects organizations’ distributed networks – from data centers, to branch offices, to remote users, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Fortinet’s Security Fabric combined with OPAQ’s patented ZTNA solution enhances Fortinet’s existing SASE offering to form the best-in-class SASE cloud security platform with the industry’s only true Zero Trust access and security by providing industry-leading next-generation firewall and SD-WAN capabilities, web security, sandboxing, advanced endpoint, identity / multi factor authentication, multi-cloud workload protection, cloud application security broker (CASB), browser isolation, and web application firewalling capabilities.

Moreover, OPAQ’s platform is purpose built to be partner friendly, empowering MSSPs, carriers and high value-add partners to easily integrate the SASE multi-tenant platform into their own offering and add value to business and government organization customers with their Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center expertise and advanced professional services.

