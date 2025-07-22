Fortinet named a leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms

Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, a significant milestone that underscores its long-term vision of converging networking and security. The company was also ranked #1 in the “Secure Branch Network Modernization” use case in the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities report, highlighting its strength in enabling agile, high-performance branch deployments.

Fortinet’s Unified SASE solution is built natively on its FortiOS platform and combines secure SD-WAN, universal ZTNA, and AI-powered threat protection in a single, integrated offering. With centralized management through one console and one agent, it simplifies operations while delivering consistent security and user experience across campuses, branches, remote users, and the cloud.

With over 160 global points-of-presence (PoPs) and simplified licensing, Fortinet enables organizations to reduce complexity, streamline policy enforcement, and achieve faster return on investment. Monthly innovations, such as AI-driven workflows, further enhance the platform’s adaptability in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

This recognition follows Fortinet’s continued leadership in the SD-WAN Magic Quadrant for the fifth year and its distinction as a Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN, ZTNA, and SSE. These acknowledgments further validate Fortinet’s Security Fabric strategy, which unifies networking and security across every edge.