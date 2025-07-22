Express Computer

Home  »  Security  »  BD Software partners with Axidian to bring advanced identity security solutions to India

BD Software partners with Axidian to bring advanced identity security solutions to India

Security
By Express Computer
AI and the next era of global trade: A WTCA perspective By Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
Scott Wang, VP, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
0 7

In a significant move to bolster enterprise cybersecurity in India, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Axidian, a global provider of identity-centric security solutions. The partnership aims to address the rising challenges of secure authentication, privileged access management, and identity threat detection in today’s complex digital environments.

With cyber threats increasingly targeting user credentials and privileged accounts, Axidian’s solutions bring a holistic, identity-first approach to security. The platform enables organizations to implement secure authentication protocols, enforce granular access control, and detect insider threats—all while maintaining compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Axidian,” said Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft. “This collaboration allows us to deliver next-gen identity protection frameworks that help enterprises secure digital identities, manage privileged access, and proactively detect threats. It’s a major step in strengthening India’s cyber resilience.”

Axidian’s recent research with 60 Indian enterprises found that 67% struggle to prevent malicious actions by authenticated users, with many relying on fragmented tools and manual processes. Moreover, 51% of these organizations reported actual incidents involving authenticated users—a pressing concern that highlights the need for integrated identity security solutions.

“Our partnership with BD Software comes at a critical juncture,” said Georgy Ovanesyan, CEO of Axidian. “Together, we are equipping Indian enterprises with robust, scalable tools that reduce risk and improve cyber defense, particularly in areas where traditional security solutions fall short.”

Axidian’s platform offers flexible deployment models, enabling seamless integration across hybrid and cloud environments. By combining Axidian’s global expertise with BD Soft’s deep market presence, the partnership is poised to deliver comprehensive identity protection for enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and government.

As digital transformation accelerates, securing identities and access pathways is no longer optional—it is fundamental. This collaboration marks a decisive step toward creating a safer digital ecosystem for Indian businesses.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image