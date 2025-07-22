BD Software partners with Axidian to bring advanced identity security solutions to India

In a significant move to bolster enterprise cybersecurity in India, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Axidian, a global provider of identity-centric security solutions. The partnership aims to address the rising challenges of secure authentication, privileged access management, and identity threat detection in today’s complex digital environments.

With cyber threats increasingly targeting user credentials and privileged accounts, Axidian’s solutions bring a holistic, identity-first approach to security. The platform enables organizations to implement secure authentication protocols, enforce granular access control, and detect insider threats—all while maintaining compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Axidian,” said Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft. “This collaboration allows us to deliver next-gen identity protection frameworks that help enterprises secure digital identities, manage privileged access, and proactively detect threats. It’s a major step in strengthening India’s cyber resilience.”

Axidian’s recent research with 60 Indian enterprises found that 67% struggle to prevent malicious actions by authenticated users, with many relying on fragmented tools and manual processes. Moreover, 51% of these organizations reported actual incidents involving authenticated users—a pressing concern that highlights the need for integrated identity security solutions.

“Our partnership with BD Software comes at a critical juncture,” said Georgy Ovanesyan, CEO of Axidian. “Together, we are equipping Indian enterprises with robust, scalable tools that reduce risk and improve cyber defense, particularly in areas where traditional security solutions fall short.”

Axidian’s platform offers flexible deployment models, enabling seamless integration across hybrid and cloud environments. By combining Axidian’s global expertise with BD Soft’s deep market presence, the partnership is poised to deliver comprehensive identity protection for enterprises across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and government.

As digital transformation accelerates, securing identities and access pathways is no longer optional—it is fundamental. This collaboration marks a decisive step toward creating a safer digital ecosystem for Indian businesses.