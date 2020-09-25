Fortinet Security Academy Program to Develop Cybersecurity Talent in India

Read Article

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that nineteen new universities in India have joined Fortinet’s Security Academy Program, including: Annasaheb Dange College of Engineering & Technology, Bennett University, Institute of Advance Management & Research, Shri Venkateshwara University, Sri SaiRam Engineering College, SASTRA Deemed University, Seacom Skills University, St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering and Sri SaiRam Institute of Technology.

As part of the Security Academy Program, they will offer Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) training and certification content to their students in India. The nineteen universities add to the growing success of the Security Academy Program that is available in more than 80 different countries and is comprised of over 300 Authorized Security Academies.

Cyber Skills Gap is a Leading Risk

According to the 2019 ISC2 Cyber Security Workforce Study, around 2.8 million professionals currently work in cybersecurity around the globe, but an additional 4 million trained workers would be needed to close the skills gap and properly defend organizations. A Forbes Insights survey commissioned by Fortinet uncovered that CISOs are looking for more talent and need better training for employees. To address this industry-wide obstacle, one way Fortinet is tackling the cybersecurity skills gap issue is through its global NSE Training Institute programs, including the Security Academy Program.

Developing Future Cyber Professionals through the Security Academy Program

The Security Academy Program, which is part of Fortinet’s NSE Training Institute, focuses on creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive pipeline of security professionals. The program does this by partnering with academic institutions and non-profits worldwide. Through the Security Academy Program, institutions around the world have incorporated Fortinet’s NSE training and certification content into their students’ curriculum.

Now, the nineteen new universities based in India will also be able to prepare students for career success in network security, allowing them to obtain both theoretical lectures and hands-on laboratory practice offered through the Security Academy Program.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “For years Fortinet has been committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap through our NSE Training Institute programs. The Fortinet Security Academy Program allows academic institutions and non-profits to equip participants with the skills necessary for a career in cybersecurity. By supporting these leading universities in India, we’re arming the next generation of security leaders with the skillset and knowledge the industry so desperately needs.”

With the addition of new institutions from India to the Security Academy Program, Fortinet is further empowering emerging security professionals to address the skills shortage and continue to help close the skills gap.

“Cybersecurity training is more Important than ever as skill gap has become a critical issue for many organizations. Bennett University has signed up with Fortinet Security Academy Program to help build and augment skill sets, as well as help develop the next generation of security professionals. By providing this Industry recognised certification as part of our curriculum we will ensure that our students gain the required expertise to become part of an elite group of skilled security professionals for whom we are witnessing a great demand,” said Dr Deepak Garg, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Bennett University

“The FSAP curriculum is well-suited for our students who have grown up with technology and have a natural interest in IT and AI. Digital transformation of businesses means there will continue to be a strong demand for cybersecurity professionals. Graduates who are armed with knowledge and expertise from the program will be better equipped in protecting digital assets and enterprises from cyber threats,” said Dr. T Sheela, Dean Networking, Sri SaiRam Engineering College

“In the face of mounting cybercriminal activity and increasingly sophisticated forms of attacks, companies are looking out for cybersecurity professionals to defend against cyber threats. Through the Fortinet Security Academy Program, students can expand and up their skill levels for a career in cybersecurity. This collaboration will help Seacom Skills University to assist in the global cause of creating more educated workforce by helping our graduates to transit quickly into skilled cybersecurity professional and fill the skill gap in the industry,” said Anish Chakraborty, Chairman, Seacom Skills University

“Knowledge in cybersecurity is a skill that is sought out by many employers in India and around the world. The NSE certifications that is part of our FSAP curriculum which our students now have access to, will help them be better equipped to launch their career in cybersecurity. SASTRA consistently provides the IT market with quality technology professionals and Fortinet’s program will help us further our mission by introducing this globally recognized certification,” said Dr.V.S.Shankar Sriram, Associate Dean- Computer Science and Engineering & Incharge IT Services, SASTRA Deemed University

“Sri SaiRam Institute of Technology has joined the Fortinet Security Academy Program to prepare and enable our students to contribute in the field of cybersecurity. This program allows us to complement our students’ technical education with hands-on cybersecurity skills that are in high demand. The Fortinet NSE certification will provide our students with a competitive advantage during placements because organizations are looking for highly skilled cybersecurity professionals who know how to work with the best security solutions from day one,” said Dr. K Palani Kumar, Principal, Sri SaiRam Institute of Technology.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]