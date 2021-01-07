Free Courses on AI, Deep Learning, DevOps during #NoPayJan at CloudxLab

Read Article

In its endeavor to make specialized education more accessible, CloudxLab has launched a special New Year offer called #NoPayJan enabling users to access all self-paced courses for free. #NoPayJan is valid from January 1-January 31, 2021.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has made people realize the importance of upskilling themselves with the most sought-after technologies. With #NoPayJan users can enroll for self-paced courses on Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, DevOps, Big Data, Python and get access to the course contents completely free of cost.

“We believe that education is not a luxury but a basic need that everyone is entitled to. #NoPayJan resonates with this vision of Cloudxlab to make education accessible to all”, said Sandeep Giri, CEO & Founder at CloudxLab.

With #NoPayJan, people will be able to access contents up to worth $300 completely free of cost.

CloudxLab is an online learning platform where users can upskill themselves with the most sought-after technologies in the industry. CloudxLab has also partnered with IIT Roorkee, E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee, REVA University, etc in launching fresh courses in Deep Technology.

