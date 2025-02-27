Express Computer

Freshworks and Unisys join forces to transform IT service management for mid-market and enterprise companies

Freshworks and Unisys join forces to transform IT service management for mid-market and enterprise companies

News
By Express Computer
Freshworks Inc. announced a strategic relationship with Unisys to resell Freshworks’ modern IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions, including Freshservice and Device42. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to serving the mid-market —an often overcharged and underserved segment in the ITSM landscape.

“Our collaboration with Unisys is driven by a shared view that the market needs a fresh approach to IT services. Together we aim to disrupt the status quo with easy-to-use and deploy software that gives IT, operations, and business teams the ability to deliver exceptional experiences — without complexity,” said Laura Padilla, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Partners at Freshworks .“The deep expertise and global reach of Unisys make the company the perfect partner to help us rapidly expand into both the mid-size and large enterprise markets.”

As the first large-scale Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the Freshworks ecosystem, Unisys introduces a powerful new channel for Freshworks. A global company supporting clients in more than 120 countries, Unisys serves a diverse range of industries, including Commercial, Financial Service, and Public Sectors.

Unisys already secured a win with a U.S. midsized industrial company, which selected Freshservice over its previous ITSM provider and successfully went live in under 12 weeks. The ease of use, fast deployment, and quick time-to-value of Freshservice highlight the practical benefits of Freshworks’ approach while further enriching and strengthening the robust portfolio of Unisys in enterprise service management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Freshworks to deliver innovative solutions to mid-market and large enterprise companies. This collaboration leverages our global workforce of IT professionals and our vast expertise in ITSM and field services,” said Patrycja Sobera, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Workplace Solutions business unit at Unisys. “Together, we are well-positioned to drive significant value for our clients, enhancing their operations and delivering exceptional service experiences.”

Freshworks’ expanding partner ecosystem — which includes over 500 active partners — continues to grow with this strategic collaboration. With the global workforce of IT professionals at Unisys and the company’s expertise in ITSM and field services, the partnership positions Freshworks for accelerated growth while reinforcing its mission to make ITSM accessible to midmarket businesses worldwide.

