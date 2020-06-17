Freshworks Announces Strategic Partnership with TCS

Read Article

The customer engagement software company, announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to jointly build and market new age marketing, sales, support, customer success, and ITSM solutions on top of Freshworks cloud software to elevate end-user and employee experiences.

Freshworks is synonymous with powerful and intuitive customer engagement software that

provides quick and strong ROI for businesses of all sizes looking to engage with their customers

across multiple touchpoints. With Freshworks, businesses can unify all customer touchpoints with out of the box, practical AI solutions that can be game changing for businesses keen on efficient modernization.

TCS will provide its global experience with extensive market presence and deep contextual knowledge of customer engagement, reinforced with digital offerings built on its Business 4.0 thought leadership framework. Furthermore, TCS’ across industry domain strength will enable Freshworks to provide enterprise customers with new agile, automated, intelligent cloud solutions.

“TCS brings deep customer relationships, multiple-domain expertise and modern thinking in providing digital transformation experience for businesses while Freshworks brings a strong

suite of products that help businesses realize accelerated ROI by providing a cohesive experience to unify their marketing, sales and support functions.” said Sidharth Malik, Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks. “Gone are the days when digital transformation projects

took months to complete and years to deliver value. With cloud software like Freshworks, implementation could take as little as a few weeks and businesses will be able to see immediate benefits.”

“Customer experience and relationship management continue to be a top priority for global businesses and a key element of the digital transformation journey,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services at Tata Consultancy Services. “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to helping Freshworks customers pursue new growth opportunities and digitally transform their business.”

