From burnout to breakthroughs: Agentforce redefines life sciences customer engagement

Salesforce announced the availability of Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement, extending the Agentforce Life Sciences portfolio with a new agent-first solution that revolutionizes the way life sciences companies interact with healthcare professionals (HCPs). The new module aims to solve a critical industry challenge: Burnt-out physicians have 75% more information per drug to parse through than a decade ago, but barely a third of HCPs feel their needs are being met and continue to cite feeling spammed by pharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Amid rising scrutiny and pipeline pressures, Agentforce Life Sciences employs digital labor to cut through the noise, drive meaningful engagement, and help close care gaps.

Whether it’s sales, marketing, and reimbursement teams or medical sciences liaisons (MSLs) and screening investigators, the solution creates a cohesive experience across departments. Agentforce helps reimagine how drugs and devices are discovered, approved, accessed, and administered, allowing people to focus on the uniquely human aspects of healthcare.

Built natively on Salesforce’s deeply unified platform, Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement goes beyond traditional CRM and delivers a consumer-grade, conversational user experience with enterprise-grade security directly in the flow of work, so reps can make the most of their limited time with overwhelmed practitioners. And with audio-dictated notes, advocacy scoring, radio-like spotlights, and concise account summaries, on-the-go reps can unlock 24/7 access to vital information to help HCPs best treat their patients.

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director – Sales at Salesforce India said, “India’s life sciences sector is scaling at an incredible pace, in parallel, the engagement model with doctors needs to keep pace. With Agentforce Life Sciences, we’re fundamentally upgrading that model. We’re moving from high-volume, low-impact communication to intelligent, trusted collaboration. This allows companies to serve the immense Indian market more effectively and helps empower healthcare professionals to make faster, better-informed decisions for their patients. For doctors, it means getting the right insights to better treat their patients. And for India, it means closing the gap between medical innovation and patient access.”

Customer Perspectives

Murali Krishna Reddy, Director – India and Emerging Markets, Hetero said, “As one of India’s leading life sciences companies, we at Hetero believe that scale and trust are the cornerstones of our success. Agentforce Life Sciences provides the robust digital foundation we need to engage responsibly with our global customers and build enduring relationships. With Salesforce, we are embracing a future where AI enhances every interaction, enabling us to efficiently manage pipelines and orders while eliminating complexities in working across multiple products and geographies.”

Innovation in Action: An Agent-First, Enterprise-Wide Approach

Agent-First Mobile Experience: In contrast to the conventional experience of clicking through several tabs and apps to find information, Agentforce will offer an intuitive, conversational interface with voice-activated account prep, territory ratings, podcast-style recaps, and talk-to-text meeting wrap-ups accessible via both web and mobile to optimize reps’ brief face time with HCPs. In just a few taps, reps can access smart summaries to get everything they need from a single pane or use natural language and speech commands to filter across objects instead of having to swipe through multiple screens and without requiring an internet signal. A field rep can get a hands-free, narrated overview of previously logged interactions and recommended content with citations or follow-up actions with automated call logging and spoken-note conversion while in transit from the doctor’s office. When cancellations occur, Agentforce can quickly alert and suggest a pivot to high-potential HCPs nearby using dynamic routing and rescheduling to repurpose unexpected spare time for new business opportunities.

AI-Enabled Compliance: Hosted on Salesforce’s Hyperforce infrastructure, the solution inherits the Trust Layer and zero copy integration — which helps protect sensitive data, grounds AI in reliable information, and assists customers in meeting global privacy and healthcare regulatory mandates such as HIPAA, GxP, and GDPR. Rather than being a barrier to compliance, Agentforce serves as an enforcement tool to help avoid misinformation, maintain brand reputability, and maximize revenue. With regulated content management, organizations will be able to take advantage of version control; AI-assisted Medical, Legal, and Regulatory (MLR) reviews; and secure distribution to help ensure that everything from patient websites to digital brochures are scientifically accurate, medically appropriate, and ethically sound. Integrated with Agentforce Marketing, they will be able to help generate bespoke campaigns and segments to target with resonant content. Unlike current methods, which require extensive paperwork and ongoing risk maintenance, Salesforce provides an electronic, pre-validated engine with automated test evidence and “validation as a service,” reducing computer system validation timelines and the need for costly manual effort. Agentforce acts as a personal assistant cataloging audit trails for tracking and traceability and capturing consent via 21 CFR Part 11-ready e-signatures to help safeguard governance across in-person, virtual, and hybrid visits. Reps can scan product barcodes from their tablet, and Agentforce can automatically apply limits based on geographic restrictions when logging deliveries and flag mentions of off-labeling to help ensure visits are properly conducted and recorded. Guided by configurable guardrails, Agentforce can answer routine questions and triage therapeutic, device, or related medical info requests with seamless handoff to a human as needed. With predetermined permissions based on policies and roles, organizations can control which fields a given user can or can’t see to keep sensitive information protected.

Consumer-grade UI with Actionable Insights: Underpinned by Data 360 and MuleSoft, the easy-to-navigate interface highlights account status and recommended actions to accommodate specialties, affiliations, feedback, and preferences. Whether they’re in a hospital basement or remote clinic without Wi-Fi, personnel can quickly review engagement history, Rx trends, and relevant news right from their homepage. Using curated multimedia presentations, Agentforce will help reps educate HCPs on their product with the most impactful talking points and MLR-approved research and promotional content, for MSLs and sales respectively, noting the time spent on each slide and gathering input throughout. With interactive Tableau dashboards that provide visibility across all channels, leaders can quickly identify delays in CAR-T manufacturing or surgical inventory shortage and find next-best alternatives. Prompted with visualizations like a spike in rejected prior authorizations, Agentforce can help reimbursement managers to educate HCPs on copay programs or changes in insurance coverage to help boost patient adoption and adherence. The new app is available exclusively on Apple’s* The power, portability, and versatility of the iPad lineup enables customers to do their best work, using the tools they know and love. Agentforce Life Sciences on iPad allows for a seamless user experience, enabling users to engage with healthcare providers in an easy-to-use mobile format.

Always-on, Personalized Service: HCPs, pharmacists, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) can get faster responses to their medical inquiries, sample requests, or training materials, synced across different channels like face-to-face, webinar, social, or email and measured for effectiveness, bridging the gap between clinical and commercial functions with on-demand service. Using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), Agentforce can quickly search thousands of medical diaries and internal documentation to respond or initiate a Slack swarm about administration techniques, contraindications, efficacy, dosage, and more. With connections like athenahealth and ai, HCPs will be able to inform patients at the point of care about available assistance programs and help them enroll without having to leave the Electronic Health Record (EHR). From a personalized portal, HCPs can request demonstrations, chat with an MSL, or detail adverse events to pharmacovigilance for quality control and timely reporting to the appropriate government agencies. This helps to ensure they have quick access within their workflow in the exact moment of need, reducing friction and care disparities.



A Single Source of Truth, Unifying Teams from Lab to Launch

Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement is the final piece that brings together the full lifecycle of commercial, medical, and market access teams with patient services and clinical trials. Now, critical business functions from study site selection and payer formulary negotiation to precision therapy orchestration and support programs can be streamlined and AI-powered, resulting in an estimated 30% faster collaboration.**

Complemented by a global alliance of internal and external specialized systems integrators; data providers like H1, MedPro Systems, and ZS; and implementation partners, Salesforce has a clear path for customers to upgrade from legacy vendors. By accelerating the time it takes for diagnostics, medications, and equipment to obtain clearance and get safely into the hands of healthcare institutions, organizations can encourage earlier detection, order the right interventions, and prevent disease for a healthier world.