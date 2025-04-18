From data silos to unified storage: The transformative power of multicloud strategies on file storage

In an increasingly data-driven world, organizations are adopting multicloud strategies to meet their business needs. As companies contend with vast and complex amounts of unstructured data, a multicloud approach allows them to manage, access, and protect their information seamlessly across various cloud platforms. Gartner predicts that more than 50% of enterprises will use industry cloud platforms by 2028 to accelerate their business initiatives.

Here are five key trends in multicloud storage that are helping companies eliminate data silos and achieve a unified storage system:

Hybrid and Multicloud Integration: Breaking Down Data Silos

Companies in India considering hybrid or multicloud approaches often struggle with data silos that limit data sharing, access, and analytics potential. With hybrid and multicloud solutions, many organizations are working toward a more integrated storage setup. This is especially relevant in India, where regulations like the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and sector-specific data localization policies require companies to store and process data within the country. For example, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that financial data of Indian users must be stored locally, impacting banks and fintech firms. By linking storage across multiple platforms, Indian organizations can centralize their data while ensuring compliance with these regulations, enabling flexible access without compromising security.

Cloud-Native File Storage: Enhancing Scalability and Flexibility

As companies’ data needs expand, they require storage that can scale as those demands fluctuate. Cloud-native file storage – engineered specifically for cloud environments – provides the agility needed to scale storage up or down as needed.

In India, industries with intensive data processing needs, such as automotive technology, are quickly adopting cloud-native storage. For example, Subaru collaborates with Dell Technologies to develop AI-powered driver assistance systems, which rely on Dell’s cloud-native infrastructure for high-speed data analysis from sensors and cameras. This setup lets Subaru’s AI systems handle massive data loads efficiently, supporting compliance while delivering reliable performance. But beyond this, with the rise of UPI transactions, digital banking, and large-scale e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon India, companies require scalable, secure, and high-performance storage solutions to handle vast amounts of transactional and customer data.

Unified Data Management: Streamlining Accessibility and Governance

In the multicloud landscape, data management now goes beyond storage to include governance, access control, and compliance. The Protiviti-CII CIO Insights 2024-25 Report reveals that Indian CIOs are prioritizing unified data management, aiming to streamline data access across cloud platforms while maintaining strict control

In India, companies are adopting unified data policies for secure cloud data transfer and compliance. Leading banks like HDFC and ICICI use hybrid cloud solutions to meet RBI’s data localization mandates. This approach simplifies workflows, boosts productivity, and ensures that critical data can be accessed from anywhere within the organization.

AI and Machine Learning Integration: Extracting Data Insights

As multicloud storage enables more integrated data environments, AI and machine learning are providing unprecedented insights. According to a report by Dell Technologies Innovation Catalyst Research 2024, 36% of the businesses in India are prioritizing AI projects from their existing IT budgets. By storing data across interconnected clouds, organizations can leverage AI to analyze multiple data sources for real-time, actionable insights.

AI integration is game-changing across data-heavy industries, providing the framework for complex analytics that drive innovation and enhance decision-making. For businesses, the multicloud approach also ensures secure, ethical AI use.

Edge Computing and Multicloud Storage: Lowering Latency and Boosting Data Sovereignty

With the rise of IoT and the demand for real-time data, edge computing is becoming a critical aspect of multicloud strategies, enabling data processing close to its source. In India, edge computing ensures data sovereignty by enabling local processing and storage of sensitive information, complying with data localization laws. Gartner projects that by 2026, 75% of data will be created and processed outside traditional data centers, highlighting the role of edge computing in multicloud strategies.

In the automotive industry, for example, edge computing within a multicloud setup allows companies to process data from connected vehicles in real-time, powering features like predictive maintenance and live navigation. Edge computing, as part of a multicloud approach, allows companies to optimize data access and latency, staying compliant without sacrificing performance.

The Future of File Storage

As organizations continue to generate vast amounts of data, the need for efficient and effective storage solutions will only grow. Multicloud strategies represent a significant shift in how businesses can manage their data, moving from isolated silos to a unified, accessible, and secure ecosystem.

By adopting a multicloud approach, enterprises can unlock the full potential of their data, driving innovation, improving decision-making, and gaining a competitive edge. The shift from data silos to a multicloud approach isn’t just a technological evolution – it’s a fundamental transformation of how businesses operate in the digital age.