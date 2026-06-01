From visibility to orchestration: Why India’s supply chains are entering an integration-first era

Indian enterprises are confronting a growing disconnect between supply chain ambition and operational reality. While organisations have invested heavily in visibility platforms, digital workflows, and data modernisation over the past few years, a new study by IDC suggests that visibility alone is no longer enough. The next competitive battleground is execution speed — and for many Indian enterprises, fragmented technology environments are becoming the biggest obstacle standing in the way.

According to the latest IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Blue Yonder, 44% of Indian supply chain leaders now see the lack of visibility and agility as the single biggest future business risk if left unresolved. The findings point to a larger structural issue: enterprises can increasingly “see” disruptions across their supply chains, but remain unable to coordinate rapid, intelligent responses across systems, partners, and workflows in real time.

The report, titled Integrated Execution: From Sight to Orchestration, surveyed 218 Indian supply chain leaders as part of a wider Asia-Pacific study covering 854 respondents across India, ASEAN, Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, and Japan.

What emerges from the research is a picture of Indian enterprises operating in an increasingly volatile business environment — one shaped by rising transportation costs, supplier instability, delivery delays, port congestion, and intensifying pressure to build resilient operations. Yet despite accelerated digitisation efforts, many organisations remain trapped in fragmented ERP ecosystems that slow decision-making and prevent end-to-end orchestration.

The visibility paradox

Over the past decade, supply chain transformation programmes have largely focused on improving visibility. Enterprises invested in dashboards, tracking systems, control towers, analytics engines, and planning software to gain deeper insights into inventory movement, supplier performance, logistics disruptions, and customer demand.

However, the IDC findings suggest that the industry has now entered what could be called the “visibility paradox.” Organisations possess more operational data than ever before, yet struggle to act on that information quickly enough to create measurable business advantage.

Nearly half of Indian respondents — 47% — identified improved supply chain integration as their top priority for building agility over the next three years. This signals a shift in enterprise thinking from isolated digital tools toward connected execution environments.

The challenge is particularly acute in India, where many large enterprises operate across multiple manufacturing locations, business units, and legacy technology stacks accumulated over years of expansion and acquisitions. Unlike markets with more standardised ERP landscapes, Indian enterprises often run multiple ERP systems simultaneously, creating persistent gaps in data consistency, workflow coordination, and operational visibility.

These fragmented environments create bottlenecks at precisely the moment when enterprises need faster execution. A disruption identified in one system may not trigger coordinated action in another. Planning teams may see emerging demand shifts, but procurement, logistics, and warehouse systems often remain disconnected. The result is slower response cycles, delayed decision-making, and rising operational inefficiencies.

IDC identifies this multi-ERP fragmentation as India’s defining supply chain challenge.

Integration becomes the new strategic priority

The report argues that Indian organisations must now adopt an “integration-first” strategy rather than pursuing another wave of standalone digitisation initiatives.

Instead of replacing entire ERP ecosystems — an expensive and highly disruptive undertaking — enterprises are increasingly looking to build orchestration layers that connect fragmented systems into a unified operational backbone. The focus is shifting toward enabling real-time coordination between planning, procurement, logistics, suppliers, and order management systems without requiring full-scale infrastructure replacement.

IDC recommends that organisations begin by integrating front-end workflows such as product planning and design before extending connectivity into execution-critical operational data flows.

This approach reflects a broader evolution in how supply chains are being managed globally. The objective is no longer simply monitoring disruptions, but creating the ability to orchestrate responses across multiple internal and external stakeholders at machine speed.

The urgency behind this shift is reinforced by the operational pressures highlighted in the study. Around 41% of Indian supply chain leaders reported rising transportation costs as a major challenge, while 38% pointed to increasing supplier costs. Another 30% continue to face persistent delivery delays and port congestion.

In such an environment, isolated systems can directly translate into lost efficiency, slower customer fulfilment, and weaker resilience.

The study also reveals growing momentum behind cloud and SaaS adoption as enterprises seek to modernise fragmented infrastructures. About 34% of respondents identified supply chain SaaS and cloud applications as strategically important, particularly as organisations search for scalable ways to improve interoperability across systems.

From connected supply chains to intelligent orchestration

The next phase of supply chain transformation, according to IDC and Blue Yonder, will be driven not merely by automation but by agentic AI — systems capable of autonomously sensing disruptions, evaluating alternatives, executing workflow changes, and validating outcomes across complex multi-enterprise networks.

This marks a significant shift from traditional AI applications focused largely on analytics, forecasting, or predictive recommendations.

Across Asia-Pacific, 32% of supply chain leaders already identify AI and machine learning as the most critical capability gap they must address to improve resilience. IDC expects the role of agentic AI in supply chain operations to grow by nearly 60% over the next three years.

For India, however, the promise of agentic AI depends heavily on solving today’s integration challenges first.

AI orchestration systems require unified operational data environments to function effectively. Without connected workflows and interoperable systems, autonomous decision-making at scale becomes difficult to achieve. In many ways, the integration layer Indian enterprises are building today is effectively the foundation upon which future AI-driven supply chains will operate.

IDC predicts that by 2030, 35% of A2000 companies will adopt agentic AI-driven channel management and orchestration systems, resulting in a 15–20% revenue uplift alongside a 25% improvement in partner and customer satisfaction scores.

That projection underscores how supply chains are increasingly becoming intelligence networks rather than linear operational functions.

India’s supply chain transformation enters a new phase

The IDC findings suggest that India’s supply chain modernisation journey is entering a more mature stage. The conversation is no longer centred solely around digitisation, visibility, or cloud migration. Instead, the focus is shifting toward operational synchronisation — the ability to coordinate decisions, systems, and workflows seamlessly across increasingly complex ecosystems.

This evolution comes at a critical time. As geopolitical uncertainty, trade volatility, rising logistics costs, and demand fluctuations continue reshaping global commerce, enterprises are under pressure to become simultaneously faster, leaner, and more resilient.

For Indian organisations, achieving that balance may ultimately depend less on acquiring additional tools and more on connecting the systems they already have.

The supply chains that succeed over the next decade are unlikely to be those with the most dashboards or the most data. They will be the ones capable of turning visibility into coordinated execution in real time.