FUJIFILM India launched its latest addition to the instax™ “mini” series, the instax mini SE™, with Bollywood sensation and FUJIFILM India instax™ Brand Ambassador Kriti Sanon today at Mumbai. The event, graced by Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India alongside Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, marks a significant milestone in the Instax product line and the brand.

The instax™, Fujifilm’s instant camera line, debuted in 1998 with the instax mini 10™, quickly gaining popularity for producing credit card-sized instant photos with a modern twist. Over the years, the instax™ expanded to include “mini”, “WIDE”, and “SQUARE” formats, catering to diverse preferences. Known for vibrant, high-quality prints and user-friendly design, the instax™ cameras blend nostalgia with contemporary style, becoming favorites among photography enthusiasts and casual users alike. The instax™ series has a rich history of capturing moments instantly, embodying fun, creativity, and spontaneity. Kriti Sanon’s addition as a brand ambassador brings a fresh and vibrant energy to the Instax family. Her popularity and style resonate with the target audience, making her an ideal fit to promote the new instax mini SE™. By combining Fujifilm’s cutting-edge technology with Kriti Sanon’s vibrant persona, the new instax mini SE™ promises to deliver an enhanced and unique user experience.

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Instax family. The instax mini SE™ is not just a camera; it’s a way to create and cherish memories instantly. I love how it combines style and functionality, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion. Whether you’re at a party, travelling, or just hanging out with friends, the instax mini SE™ captures those special moments beautifully. I can’t wait for my fans to experience the joy and creativity it brings to photography. It’s truly a must-have for anyone who loves capturing life’s moments in a fun and unique way.”

The instax mini SE™ is designed to cater to the modern consumer’s needs, offering instant prints with enhanced features, brightness control and a sleek design. It will be available in green, blue, pink, purple and light gray colors in combo packs of 10 and 40 shots in retail stores. The “mini SE Fun Pack” with 10 shots is priced at Rs. 8,499/- and “mini SE Joy Pack” with 40 shots is priced as Rs. 9,999./. The instax™ mini camera offers instant creativity with Fujifilm instax™ “mini” format films (part of combo pack). The film size is 86 mm x 54 mm, with a picture area of 62 mm x 46 mm, developing in about 90 seconds. It features a 0.4x viewfinder with a target spot for easy framing. The lens has a 60 mm focal length, capturing subjects from 23.6 inches (0.6 m) and beyond. The camera includes a 1/60 second shutter speed and manual exposure control for a hands-on experience.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, commented, “At FUJIFILM India our constant endeavor is to stand in line with our Group Purpose of “Giving Our World More Smiles.” Staying true to our commitment to Value from Innovation, the addition to INSTAX product line and the collaboration with Kriti Sanon marks an exciting chapter for INSTAX. As we progress towards completing 100 years in upcoming decade, we strive to bring products that bring More Smiles. This launch underscores our dedication to bringing innovative and stylish products to the market, and we are thrilled to have unveiled it.”

Adding on, Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, said, “The instax mini SE™ embodies our commitment to innovation and style. The mini SE™ is designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, offering a fun, trendy, user-friendly package. Kriti’s enthusiasm for capturing life’s moments mirrors our own, and her endorsement will undoubtedly enhance the appeal of the instax mini SE™ to a broader audience, driving its success in the market.”

FUJIFILM India’s launch of the instax mini SE™ is set to revolutionize the instant camera market. By combining innovative technology with stylish aesthetics, Fujifilm continues to lead the way in providing memorable experiences. The instax mini SE™ will be available across 1,500 retail stores and www.instax.in from 10th July starting from Rs. 8,499/- with 10 shots part of the combo pack, offering consumers a new way to capture and cherish their special moments. Retail outlet locations are available on www.instax.in/apps/where-to-buy .