Fulcrum Digital is on a hiring spree in India, and global locations for platform and digital technology roles

Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital services organization, plans to scale its India Global Delivery Center by adding 450 employees. The open positions include data engineers, reliability engineers, full-stack developers, Magento developers, solution architects, business analysts, and program managers. These hirings are backed by multi-year digital transformation programs with marquee customers in India, the US, UK, and rapid growth in new markets.

Fulcrum Digital is a front-runner among business platforms, digital engineering, cloud solutions, and technology services providers. The company is a preferred partner for enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products and services, and e-commerce industries.

With over 20 years of global expertise in digital transformation, and by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including composable architecture, AI/ML, data science, and reliability engineering, the company has transformed into a next-gen composite platform and digital engineering services company.

Speaking about the company’s hiring plans, Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO of Fulcrum Digital, said, “As a rapidly growing company, our expansion strategy lies in strengthening our India Global Delivery Center (GDC). Our Pune GDC supports global clients with business platform engineering and implementation, digital engineering, cloud integration, consultancy, and managed engineering services. By scaling our India operations, we aim to play a pivotal role in supporting our clients growth strategy by delivering top-notch technology services to them globally”.

