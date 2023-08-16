Express Computer

Fundraising Firm, POD World Unveils Innovative SaaS Tool, PitchPager to Empower Entrepreneurs

Fundraising Firm, POD World Unveils Innovative SaaS Tool, PitchPager to Empower Entrepreneurs

POD World, a leading full stack fundraising platform, has announced the launch of its SaaS tool, PitchPager. Designed to empower founders and entrepreneurs, PitchPager transforms the way business information is presented, offering a concise and visually captivating OnePage format that enhances investor engagement and interest.

Founders from diverse sectors invest considerable time, energy, and resources into creating impactful pitches. However, the limitations of text-based pitches often result in lackluster responses from potential investors. PitchPager addresses this challenge head-on, offering founders a convenient solution. By inputting their business data, entrepreneurs can effortlessly generate a compelling OnePage pitch ready to be shared with investors at the click of a button. This innovative tool streamlines the pitching process and significantly enhances the likelihood of capturing investor interest.

PitchPager offers an array of features such as user-friendly interface, comprehensive metric capture, customization options, tracking of views, and more. Entrepreneurs new to pitching will find PitchPager accessible and supportive, guiding them through the process with clarity and confidence.

“We are thrilled to introduce PitchPager to the entrepreneurial community,” said  Vittal Ramakrishna, Founder and CEO of POD World. “We understand the challenges that founders face when trying to capture investor attention. With PitchPager, our goal is to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with a powerful tool that simplifies and elevates their pitching experience.”

Since its beta release, PitchPager has garnered significant traction, with the enhanced version of the tool amassing over 4,000 downloads. This enthusiastic response underscores the impact and value that PitchPager brings to the world of fundraising and entrepreneurship.

