Future Generali India Life Insurance Company implements Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV

Read Article

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management (CDM), today announced that Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) has implemented Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV to simplify their hybrid cloud data management on Nutanix and Microsoft Azure platforms. Veeam helped FGILI protect against data loss with 100% backup success rate, and 99% recovery success rates as compared to 70% when using previous solutions. Additionally, Veeam’s robust and fast backups, improved productivity by shortening recovery time from 48 to 24 hours.

As the insurance sector in India embraces digital transformation, new technology innovations enable real time and direct service delivery to meet customer demand across conventional and online channels. This change has generated an exponential data growth, creating increasingly complex enterprise data management architectures which hold sensitive customer data. Having a hybrid cloud environment, ensuring accessibility and security for uninterrupted data availability became a key business priority for FGILI.

“We are in the insurance business and we cannot afford to lose data. FGILI follows a very stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 99.95%,” said Byju Joseph, Chief Technology Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited. “Especially in a Nutanix environment, a built-in advanced replication and an instant VM and file recovery system are important functions that ensure zero downtime. Now that we are intelligently managing our data, we can focus on harnessing its value to drive our business forward.”

FGILI’s digital transformation goal has been to run the business virtually offering each customer a full suite of services on digital platforms. With rising consumer demand for health and life insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, FGILI seamlessly activated its business continuity plan to provide critical customer support and reliable service. Veeam’s advanced replication capabilities and direct restore to Azure enabled FGILI to transfer 100TB of data in a week, ensuring accessibility and business continuity for its 3,500 employees that were working remotely. Veeam solutions aided FGILI agents & employees to have real time secure access to accurate data.

“Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV make data management simple, flexible and reliable. The solution backs up FGILI’s data no matter where the data resides and monitors the entire environment from a single console,” added Joseph. “Going beyond Backup, Veeam’s Cloud Data Management solutions have revolutionized FGILI’s definition of “uptime” ever since the company switched over from legacy solutions. We are no longer constrained by Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) of hours or days as we now think in minutes.”

“Digital technologies are revolutionizing the insurance sector and opening massive growth opportunities. From discovery to onboarding of digital footprints, the evolving customer lifecycle generates vast amount of unstructured data thereby posing challenges in introducing on-demand services to meet stringent regulations”, said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam India & SAARC. “Veeam is pleased to partner with Future Generali and provide them with Cloud Data Management solutions that not only addresses their needs of data availability, security and uptime, but also improve business productivity and continuity to accelerate growth.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]