Future Retail chooses MoEngage to grow adoption of its Future Pay app

Tathastu, Future Group’s subsidiary, responsible for ideating and implementing digital innovation across Future Retail, has chosen MoEngage’s Intelligent Customer Engagement to improve customer engagement.

Through this partnership, Tathastu will utilise MoEngage’s platform to drive next-gen digital customer engagement across all Future Retail Brands and significantly increase adoption of Future Pay, it’s flagship payment and loyalty app.

The adoption of MoEngage is said to enable Future Retail and its brands to build omni-channel customer journeys, enhance their marketing stack and build capabilities to personalise experiences across an array of digital channels to engage, convert, and retain their app users.

With this partnership, Future Retail will also eliminate silos between multiple teams that are working with separate systems.

Arvind Pawar, Strategy and Innovation Head at Tathastu said, “We liked the zeal of the MoEngage team to work with us and invest in building this relationship. Their team collaborated with different stakeholders within Future Group to demonstrate how their product could handle our sophisticated use-cases.”

Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO, MoEngage, stated, “We always strive to enable marketers and help them offer personalised engagement to their users, through a unified analytics and marketing automation platform. This collaboration is a great opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities being utilised in the best way possible.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]