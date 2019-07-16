MakeMyTrip, ASI partner for online ticketing for 116 heritage sites

In a bid to promote India as a heritage tourism destination, online travel company MakeMyTrip has signed an MoU with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites across India, MakeMyTrip announced in a statement.

The agreement entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to the ASI protected heritage monuments such as Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun”s Tomb, Khajuraho group of monuments, Charminar, Golconda Fort and so on.

The ASI currently offers online ticketing on Zoonga, CityWalkers and Westland platforms. A similar collaboration with Cleartrip, another travel company, is in the pipeline.

“India has so much to offer in terms of its rich cultural heritage and there is a long distance that we have to cover to showcase the best that India has to offer to the world. This partnership will help make it convenient for travellers to plan and book their visit to these heritage monuments online.

“It will provide world-class e-ticket booking service to help travellers plan in advance and eliminate the hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through our platform,” Deep Kalra, Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

