The new frontline: Why mobile apps are becoming ground zero for cyberattacks

By Nitin Talwar, Executive Vice President – Global Delivery & Solution Engineering, Protectt.ai

A user completes a transaction on a mobile application. Authentication is successful, the request is processed, and from the system’s perspective, everything appears legitimate.

However, what remains less visible is the environment in which that transaction was executed.

Increasingly, risks are emerging not from failed authentication or breached servers, but from subtle manipulation within the application itself during runtime. This shift is redefining how organisations need to think about mobile app security.

A Mobile-First Economy, A Shifted Attack Surface

India’s digital ecosystem has transitioned rapidly to mobile-first. Banking, payments, insurance,

healthcare access, and commerce are now largely executed within mobile applications. For many enterprises, the mobile app is no longer just a distribution channel; it is the primary interface

through which business operations are conducted.

This concentration of activity has naturally drawn the attention of threat actors. Where earlier cyberattacks focused on compromising networks, endpoints, or backend infrastructure, there is now a clear movement towards targeting the application layer. This is where transactions are initiated, identities are verified, and sensitive data is actively handled. In effect, the mobile application has become both the most valuable and the most exposed component of the digital stack.

From Breaching Systems to Manipulating Execution

Traditional cybersecurity models were designed to protect defined perimeters. Firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and API security frameworks remain essential, but they are not designed to address risks that occur within the application runtime. Mobile applications often function across diverse environments that may extend beyond direct enterprise oversight. Devices may be rooted or jailbroken, operating systems may be outdated, and malicious applications may already be present. Each user device represents a unique and potentially compromised environment.

Attackers are increasingly leveraging these vulnerabilities.

Rather than attempting to breach backend systems directly, they are increasingly manipulating how mobile applications behave during execution. This includes techniques such as reverse engineering, screen manipulation, session hijacking and digital identity frauds targeting transaction flows. These methods do not necessarily disrupt application functionality. Instead, they alter behaviour in ways that are difficult to detect through conventional controls.