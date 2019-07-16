Qlik Appoints Ankur Goel as its Managing Director for India

Qlik has announced the appointment of Ankur Goel as its Managing Director for India. Goel will be responsible for bolstering Qlik’s local operations and leveraging his expertise to drive stronger countrywide growth. He will report to Geoff Thomas, Qlik’s regional senior vice president for the Asia Pacific region.

A veteran with 20 years of experience in the IT and telecommunication industry, Goel has held leadership positions with brands like Cisco, Ericsson, Tata, and Siemens. As Managing Director of Poly, he was in charge of the India & SAARC business for the company and as Regional Manager at Cisco Systems, he oversaw cloud collaboration strategies aimed at building relationships within service provider accounts.

Speaking on the appointment, Geoff Thomas, Senior Vice President, APAC, Qlik said, “We are delighted that Ankur will be leading the next phase of our growth in India. India is already a strong growth market for Qlik, and we are only scratching the surface of what is possible. Increasing data literacy, and leveraging data analytics and user-driven business intelligence to unleash new insights, represent huge opportunities for the country. Ankur’s rich, cross-industry experience of leading teams and his business management skills will be the key to unlocking the next level of transformational growth for the company in India.”

Goel said, “I am delighted to be part of this high-growth industry and am confident that together, we will drive the company’s mission of empowering people and organizations with the power of data with renewed force. Data is the one link that can enable enterprises, institutions, and projects to make sense of the fragmented, diverse, and complex Indian market. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth in India, as well as its long-term vision of creating a data-literate world.”

