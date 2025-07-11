Futurex payment HSMs empower maximus customers to secure payment processing, translation security and efficiency

Futurex is delighted to announce that Maximus Infoware has integrated Futurex Excrypt Plus payment HSMs with their ASTRA Switching Solution to elevate its payment processing security and operational efficiency. Maximus achieves superior security, scalability, and flexibility by leveraging the benefits of Excrypt Plus hardware security module (HSM) technology.

The Maximus platform, known for its comprehensive ASTRA Universal Payment Switching Application, accepts multiple payment modes on each terminal and has been validated for high transaction integrity, speed, reliability, and security. Secured by Futurex v3 HSMs, any time a payment card is presented at a retail payment terminal, point-to-point encryption (P2PE) protects sensitive card and customer data by instantly encrypting it at the Point of Interaction (POI) itself. The information remains encrypted through transit until it reaches the secure boundary of a PCI HSM v3 validated HSM at the payment service provider/processor. The information is then safely decrypted using a secure key without fear of tampering and the transaction is approved or declined.

Futurex payment HSMs leverage advanced encryption algorithms and robust key management techniques to safeguard sensitive payment data.

“By integrating Futurex payment HSMs, Maximus has significantly strengthened its payment processing security and unlocked numerous operational benefits”, said Ruchin Kumar, Vice President – South Asia, Futurex Inc. “We are proud to partner with Maximus and provide them with the power of our Excrypt Plus payment HSM solution to enhance their switching application security.”

“Maximus Infoware is at the forefront of providing unparalleled convenience to customers and merchants while ensuring transaction integrity, speed, reliability, and security. We are thrilled to integrate our PCI HSM v3 certified HSMs capable of delivering virtually limitless scalability, interoperability, and integration with the Maximus payment platform, making it robust and tamper-proof,” said Adam Cason, Vice President of Global & Strategic Alliances, Futurex Inc.

Maximus Infoware’s Managing Director & CEO V. Shankar remarked “As a leading payment engineering company, we are always at the forefront of implementing the best security features in all our applications and integration of our ASTRA Universal Payment Switch with Futurex payment and general purpose HSMs represents this drive for providing security excellence to our customers. The services we provide to banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies demand the very best in terms of transaction security, and we do not compromise on this aspect”.

The collaboration between Futurex and Maximus showcases the transformative potential of HSM technology in the payment processing industry. By leveraging Futurex’s Excrypt Plus payment HSMs, Maximus can provide its customers with secure, efficient, and compliant payment services while driving business growth.