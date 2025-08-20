Futurex VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM Empowers EzSwype to Enhance PIN Security and Operational Efficiency

Futurex proudly announces that EzSwype, a prominent payment solutions provider, has integrated Futurex’s VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM to elevate PIN security and streamline operational efficiency. By adopting cloud-based hardware security module (HSM) technology, EzSwype ensures enhanced security, scalability, and operational flexibility, overcoming the limitations of traditional on-premises solutions.

As a rapidly growing payment solution provider, EzSwype needed a scalable, cloud-based solution to secure PIN generation, management, and validation processes while maintaining compliance with global security standards. After thorough research and comparing multiple HSM providers, EzSwype chose Futurex’s VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM to remain competitive and ensure robust security.

Futurex payment HSMs leverage advanced encryption algorithms and robust key management techniques to safeguard sensitive payment data.

EzSwype ‘s key objectives were to:

Enhanced protection of sensitive customer data.

Seamless PIN and card validation with the ability to handle growing transaction volumes.

Compliance with global standards such as FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and PCI HSM.

EzSwype chose Futurex’s VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM for its robust, secure, and scalable solution. By moving to the cloud, EzSwype gained access to a tamper-resistant HSM infrastructure that secures cryptographic keys, manages PIN security, and handles card validation processes without the physical infrastructure limitations of traditional solutions.

Key Benefits of VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM for EzSwype:

PIN Generation, Management, and Validation: Futurex’s VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM allows EzSwype to securely generate, manage, and validate customer PINs during payment transactions, ensuring advanced protection of sensitive payment data.

Scalability and Agility: The cloud-based infrastructure allows EzSwype to scale operations swiftly in response to growing transaction volumes while maintaining the highest security and operational efficiency levels.

Compliance with Global Standards: Futurex's solution complies with stringent industry regulations, such as PCI HSM and FIPS 140-2 Level 3, ensuring that EzSwype meets regulatory requirements and maintains robust security.

EzSwype ‘s adoption of VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM brings several key advantages:

Improved Security for Sensitive Data: By integrating VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM, EzSwype can securely handle cryptographic keys and PINs using advanced encryption and key management techniques, protecting data through a secure cloud environment.

Unmatched Scalability and Flexibility: Futurex's VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM offers unparalleled scalability, enabling EzSwype to handle growing transaction volumes efficiently, ensuring uninterrupted service and improved customer experiences as demand increases.

Cost-Effective Operations: EzSwype eliminates the need for costly on-premises HSM infrastructure, reducing capital expenditures and ongoing maintenance costs. This allows them to allocate resources more effectively towards growth initiatives and business objectives.

Rapid Deployment and Time-to-Market: The cloud-based solution allows EzSwype to deploy quickly and efficiently, reducing time-to-market for new services while adapting dynamically to evolving business needs.

Compliance and Security: By utilizing Futurex's VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM, EzSwype maintains full compliance with global industry standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), ensuring that sensitive data is secure and regulatory requirements are consistently met.

“Our partnership with Futurex has solved our complete PCI PIN requirements. We needed a secured cloud-based HSM provider to manage PIN Block translation and RKI for POS terminals packed in one. Futurex just delivered that with a strong team at the backend and deployed the solution in no time,” said Mr. Pulkit Gupta, CEO of EzSwype.

“By integrating VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM, EzSwype has not only strengthened its PIN security but also unlocked numerous operational efficiencies,” said Mr. Ruchin Kumar, Vice President – South Asia, Futurex Inc. “We are excited to collaborate with EzSwype and bring our cloud-based HSM solution to elevate their security and scalability.”

The collaboration between Futurex and EzSwype highlights the transformative impact of cloud-based HSM technology in the payment processing industry. By integrating Futurex’s VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM, EzSwype is well-positioned to offer secure, efficient, and compliant payment services, driving business growth and innovation.