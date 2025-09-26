Express Computer

Fynd Enters GCC to Power the Region's Next Wave of Retail Innovation

Fynd announced its entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, establishing a regional headquarters and operational hub in the Middle East. This marks a major milestone in Fynd’s international journey and positions it as one of the first India-born unified commerce companies to go global. With its expansion into the GCC, Fynd aims to unlock omnichannel growth for ambitious retail brands operating across the region. The company’s modular, cloud-based platform unifies online, in-store, and backend operations — enabling faster digital transformation for retailers navigating rising consumer expectations and operational complexity.

To support regional deployment, Fynd has partnered with Yavi Technologies, which will lead GCC operations, including local compliance, invoicing, and 24/7 merchant support. The company’s unified commerce platform is built to adapt to regional nuances – with Arabic and English storefronts, localized tax configurations, and native support for GCC-specific compliance frameworks such as ZATCA e-invoicing.

“GCC is undergoing a profound digital transformation, fueled by ambitious national visions like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Dubai’s AI Vision 2031. These shifts align perfectly with Fynd’s mission to help retailers eliminate legacy silos and leapfrog into AI-native, unified autonomous commerce,” said Farooq Adam, Founder of Fynd. “We’re proud to bring our platform to, enabling both global and regional brands to simplify operations and elevate customer journeys.”

Fynd’s unified commerce stack includes OMS, POS, WMS, PIM, TMS, Storefront, and GenAI-powered retail tools — all pre-integrated for faster deployment and lower total cost of ownership. Backed by Reliance Industries, Fynd powers over 300+ brands, including Puma, Coach, and Kate Spade.

We are already working with leading retailers in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and other major GCC markets, across fashion, consumer electronics, grocery, and department stores. Fynd’s growth strategy includes onboarding a regional partner network of commerce agencies and system integrators to accelerate adoption at scale.

“We see the GCC as one of the fastest-growing retail markets globally, where digital adoption and high consumer spending are reshaping commerce. With shoppers moving seamlessly between online and offline channels, retailers in the GCC are demanding unified commerce solutions to deliver consistent experiences across stores, marketplaces, and e-commerce,” said Ronak Modi, Chief Business Officer

(Global) at Fynd. “Supported by pro-business government initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s push for digital transformation, the GCC offers a unique opportunity for Fynd to scale its AI-driven unified commerce platform, helping global and regional brands bridge physical and digital retail in a market that thrives on innovation and luxury.”
With this expansion, Fynd is not only growing its international footprint – it is demonstrating how Indian innovation can power the next wave of retail transformation across high-growth economies worldwide.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

