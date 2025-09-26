Express Computer

Barco Appoints Gopal Krishna as Director Sales – Meeting Experience, APAC

News
By Express Computer
Barco has announced the appointment of Gopal Krishna as Director Sales – Meeting Experience, APAC. Since joining Barco, India in 2021, Gopal has successfully led the Meeting Experience Sales team, driving sales growth and channel & customer engagement across the Indian market. In his expanded role, he will now be responsible for overseeing Meeting Experience sales across Southeast Asia & Taiwan (SEAT), Japan, Korea, India, and Australia & New Zealand, with a focus on strategic expansion and regional alignment.

Gopal is a seasoned Sales and Marketing leader with over 25 years of experience in the IT Hardware and AV Solutions industry. He brings a wealth of expertise in managing business units with full P&L ownership, executing Go-to-Market strategies, and leading product, distribution, and channel management. His career is marked by consistent success in business development, government sales, and key account management. Prior to joining Barco, Gopal held senior leadership positions at Polycom, SMART Technologies, LG Electronics, and HCL Infosystems Ltd, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and market presence across the region.

