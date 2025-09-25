TP-Link’s Next Leap: AI, Wi-Fi 7, and Partnerships to Drive Networking Innovation

Express Computer spoke with Sanjay Sehgal, CEO and Managing Director, TP-Link India, on the company’s vision for the next five years, its growth strategy in India, and how emerging technologies like Wi-Fi 7, AI, and IoT are shaping its roadmap. Sehgal also shared insights on TP-Link’s channel-first philosophy and the company’s focus on democratizing next-gen connectivity for both enterprises and consumers.

Q1. TP-Link has established itself as a global leader in networking solutions. How do you envision the company’s role evolving in the next 3–5 years, especially in the context of rapid digital transformation?

Over the next 3–5 years, TP-Link envisions itself playing a pivotal role in enabling seamless digital transformation across both developed and emerging markets. As enterprises, SMEs, and consumers embrace hybrid lifestyles and cloud-first operations, networks are becoming the backbone of productivity and experiences. TP-Link’s role will evolve from being just a hardware provider to a holistic networking enabler, combining Wi-Fi innovation, AI-driven network management, IoT integration, and cloud solutions. Our goal is to make high-performance, secure, and affordable connectivity accessible at scale—whether that’s in smart homes, enterprise-grade deployments, or critical sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

Q2. What are the top strategic priorities that will guide TP-Link’s growth trajectory in the Indian market and globally?

Our strategy rests on three pillars:

Technology leadership: Staying ahead of the curve with Wi-Fi 7, AI-driven cloud management, and IoT-ready products.

Localization and customer centricity: In India, this means expanding our service network, investing in local manufacturing, and tailoring solutions for diverse customer segments—from SMEs and enterprises to rural broadband expansion.

Channel and ecosystem partnerships: Strengthening relationships with ISPs, system integrators, and distributors who are critical to scaling reach and adoption globally.

We see India as one of the most dynamic markets worldwide. With rapid digitization, government-led initiatives like Digital India and Make in India, and increasing demand for enterprise-grade solutions, India is a high-priority growth engine for TP-Link.

Q3. The networking industry is witnessing rapid advances in Wi-Fi, cloud management, and AI integration. How is TP-Link leveraging these trends to create differentiated solutions?

TP-Link has always been at the forefront of networking innovation. We are leveraging:

Wi-Fi evolution to deliver faster, more reliable, and latency-free connectivity through products like our Deco mesh systems and enterprise-grade Omada solutions.

Cloud management to simplify network deployment and monitoring for enterprises and ISPs, making large-scale rollouts more efficient and cost-effective.

AI integration to provide smarter, self-optimizing networks capable of predictive analytics, proactive troubleshooting, and adaptive security measures.

This combination ensures that TP-Link solutions are not just high-performing, but also future-ready, secure, and easy to manage.

Q4. How do you see emerging technologies like Wi-Fi 7, IoT ecosystems, and AI-driven network management shaping TP-Link’s product roadmap?

Wi-Fi 7, IoT, and AI are central to TP-Link’s roadmap:

Wi-Fi 7: We are investing heavily in bringing Wi-Fi 7 products to market, ensuring customers get unparalleled speed, low latency, and multi-device efficiency.

IoT ecosystems: As connected homes and industries expand, TP-Link is building a robust IoT ecosystem that ensures interoperability and delivers smarter, integrated experiences.

AI-driven network management: This will redefine how networks are optimized—enabling real-time insights, predictive fault detection, and dynamic bandwidth allocation.

Together, these technologies position TP-Link not only as a hardware innovator but also as a solutions provider for the digital-first era.

Q5. How important are partnerships with ISPs, system integrators, and technology distributors in TP-Link’s long-term growth plan?

These partnerships are absolutely critical. ISPs bring last-mile reach, system integrators enable enterprise-scale solutions, and distributors help us scale across markets. In India, partnerships with regional ISPs and large system integrators allow us to penetrate both Tier-1 cities and underserved Tier-2/3 regions. Globally, these alliances help us ensure consistency, scalability, and service reliability. We see ourselves not just as a vendor, but as a long-term collaborator with ecosystem partners to co-create value.

Q6. What does TP-Link’s “next big leap” look like? Are there any untapped markets, technologies, or customer segments that you are particularly excited about in India?

The next big leap for TP-Link is twofold:

Democratizing next-gen technologies—making Wi-Fi 7, AI-driven network management, and IoT ecosystems affordable and accessible, not just premium solutions for a few. Expanding into new segments—including smart hospitality, connected healthcare, industrial IoT, and rural broadband, where reliable connectivity can transform lives and businesses.

In India specifically, we are very excited about the SME and MSME sector, which represents a massive opportunity for enterprise-grade yet cost-effective networking solutions. Additionally, the government’s push for smart cities and digital public infrastructure aligns strongly with TP-Link’s expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and intelligent networks.