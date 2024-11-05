Express Computer

Games24x7 brings TechXpedite to Delhi to boost the startup ecosystem

Games24x7 continues its push to foster innovation and entrepreneurship with the Delhi chapter of its TechXpedite, a five-month accelerator program aimed at catalysing innovation in the areas of Gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Inclusive Technology. In its bid to support early-stage startups in developing scalable solutions that can effectively address market needs, the nationwide accelerator is being partnered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of Karnataka, Government of Telangana, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

After a successful launch earlier this month in Bengaluru, TechXpedite came to Delhi as the second destination of innovation hotspots in the country. The program has been designed in a manner to provide startups with a holistic support framework to enhance business strategy and operational efficiency. With AWS as its Cloud Partner, this program offers equity-free support, including one-on-one mentorship, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and strategic funding. The program features a diverse group of expert mentors, ensuring that participants receive valuable insights and guidance tailored to their unique challenges. Furthermore, over 30 technology partners are providing credits worth up to USD 500,000, enabling startups to leverage these resources to develop scalable solutions. 

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, addressed entrepreneurs and others in the audience. He said, “Initiatives like TechXpedite play a crucial role in supporting startups with transformative ideas that contribute to India’s digital future. Backing such innovative ventures not only nurtures talent but also contributes significantly to the economic growth of the country and aligns with our Techade vision for India.”

Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7, said, “Delhi has emerged as a vibrant hub for startups, with entrepreneurs tackling some of the most pressing challenges with innovative solutions. At Games24x7, we believe in the transformative power of technology, and through TechXpedite, we are not just backing ideas, but fostering the entrepreneurial spirit that drives meaningful progress. By providing valuable support and resources, we aim to create an ecosystem where startups can thrive and build lasting impact.”

About 15 startups from the pool of applications to the program will be selected for participating in a curated mentorship program, beginning in December. The program will culminate in a pitch event in February 2025, where startups will showcase their innovations to investors, industry leaders, and domain experts.

