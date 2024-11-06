Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Gartner Magic Quadrant recognises Newgen for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms for the fifth time in a row

Gartner Magic Quadrant recognises Newgen for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms for the fifth time in a row

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-enabled end-to-end automation at scale, has been recognised in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluated its flagship digital transformation platform, NewgenONE. The report evaluated 13 low-code application platform providers and recognised Newgen for the fifth time in a row.

As per Gartner, “The enterprise LCAPs included in this research demonstrate successful adoption for business application delivery in all use cases and every business vertical.”

Newgen primarily targets large and midsize enterprises in the banking, insurance, government, and healthcare industries. Owing to its heritage, Newgen has strong capabilities for Intelligent Document Processing and document management. It has further enhanced its OCR and NLP capabilities using the Marvin GenAI tools.

“Being recognised for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP), we feel, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Virender Jeet, CEO at Newgen Software. 

“At Newgen, our mission is to drive transformative growth for businesses worldwide by simplifying complex workflows and embedding agility at the core of operations. We empower enterprises to not only navigate but thrive in the ever-evolving market and regulatory environments,” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image