CelcomDigi to enhance customer experience through AI-driven autonomous network in collaboration with Ericsson

CelcomDigi Berhad (“CelcomDigi”) and Ericsson (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (“Ericsson”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing autonomous network operations in Malaysia. This initiative aims to utilise AI-driven network analytics to optimise CelcomDigi’s network operations, enabling it to continue delivering a superior network experience for its customers.

With imminent mass 5G adoption, network complexity continues to grow due to an increasing number of connected devices and diverse use cases. To address this, CelcomDigi and Ericsson will jointly explore the development of advanced, intent-driven autonomous networks, leveraging AI and automation to deliver differentiated, high-quality connectivity services.

Key components of the collaboration include:

  • AI-driven automation – Utilising AI technologies to enhance network efficiency and optimise performance.
  • 5G service assurance – Ensuring superior, differentiated 5G services for enterprises and consumers.
  • Enhanced customer experience – Improving service quality and operational efficiency through autonomous solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson will bring its global expertise and industry-leading AI Intent-Based Operations (IBO) to accelerate the pace of developing the autonomous network operations. The integration of AI-driven autonomous capabilities will also support CelcomDigi’s ongoing network integration and modernisation efforts, building the nation’s leading digital network that delivers best-in-class experiences to Malaysian enterprises and consumers.

Commenting on the partnership, CelcomDigi’s CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “Malaysia’s 5G adoption is accelerating, and thus we must evolve our network capabilities to manage increasing complexity while delivering a superior customer experience. As an extension of our ongoing partnership with Ericsson, we are taking steps towards intent-based autonomous networks, harnessing AI and automation to transform how networks operate, optimise performance, and improve sustainability.”

David Hägerbro, President and CEO of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, said, “This collaboration with CelcomDigi is a strategic leap forward in the digital transformation of Malaysia. We are particularly excited about the potential to leverage AI technologies in autonomous network operations, which will further improve efficiency and customer experience. The MoU aims to drive operational efficiency enhancements, boost service quality, and elevate user experiences. Our commitment to Malaysia is unwavering, and through these collaborations, we aim to help CelcomDigi stay at the cutting-edge of digital innovation.”

This collaboration reinforces CelcomDigi’s commitment to leveraging partnerships to drive innovation and support the nation’s transformation into a 5G-AI-powered digital economy. By pioneering autonomous network operations, CelcomDigi and Ericsson aim to set new benchmarks in network efficiency, service differentiation, and customer satisfaction.

