Home  »  News  »  Cohesity streamlines protection and increases the resilience of critical database operations through integration with Nutanix

Cohesity streamlines protection and increases the resilience of critical database operations through integration with Nutanix

News
By Express Computer
Cohesity announced it is the first data protection provider to achieve Nutanix Database Service (NDB) database protection, Nutanix Ready validation. Receiving the Nutanix Ready designation signifies that the solution has undergone a series of Nutanix Ready interoperability validations and unique feature integrations, which can give customers added confidence regarding the compatibility of the solution. NDB is the market-leading database lifecycle management platform for building database-as-a-service solutions in hybrid multicloud environments. It enables enterprises to efficiently deploy, clone, manage, and scale databases while ensuring security, performance, and compliance.

Through this validation, Cohesity DataProtect now integrates with NDB’s native time machine capabilities and streamlines protection for PostgreSQL databases on NDB through a single control plane. This seamless integration helps provide large enterprise customers with greater resilience against growing threats.

Cohesity’s 2024 Global Cyber Resilience Report found that 67% of global organisations were the victims of a cyber attack last year, and the threat landscape is only worsening. Together, Cohesity and Nutanix are providing these organisations with new tools to deploy, manage, and protect their critical database operations and enhance their overall cyber resilience strategies.

“Every second of downtime and byte of data lost has an associated dollar and reputational cost. Large enterprises, particularly those in critical sectors like global banking, financial services, and the Fortune 500, are under nearly constant threat and need solutions that can keep their data safe, reduce or eliminate downtime, and recover critical services quickly,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “Nutanix and Cohesity are trusted by so many organisations because of our speed, scalability, simplicity, and security. With this integration, we’re working closely together to help them safeguard their most critical operations.”

Facing proliferating attacks, global organisations are looking for comprehensive solutions that help them with cyber resilience while complying with data protection strategies to keep their business more resilient, like the 3-2-1 backup rule. As a Nutanix Ready partner, Cohesity offers joint customers modern protection for their AHV environment with simple backup and rapid recovery across sites and integrated cybersecurity and protection against ransomware attacks.

By combining Cohesity DataProtect with NDB’s native time machine capabilities, customers now have seamless protection from everyday application and user-related errors and disasters like a complete site failure or malicious attack. Additional benefits include:

  • Enhanced security and multilayered cyber resilience and ransomware protection: Objects are safeguarded from being overwritten and are protected against deletion for a specified amount of time. With no single point of failure, the solution is highly resilient and fault-tolerant and uses AES-256 and FIPS-compliant encryption of data in flight and at rest to give customers additional peace of mind that their data is protected
  • Unmatched efficiency and cost savings: Advanced deduplication and compression optimises storage efficiency and reduce data footprints.
  • Improved speed and simplicity: Scale-out architecture and unlimited scalability improve backup and restore times to meet growing business needs. Customers are also able to streamline operations using Cohesity’s single-pane-of-glass to manage and define their backup strategy

“Global financial services institutions and Fortune 2000 enterprises are looking for solutions that help them improve their database infrastructure’s performance, security, and regulatory compliance,” said Ashish Mohindroo, Nutanix Database Service General Manager and SVP. “By partnering with Cohesity, we’re giving those customers even more comprehensive features to streamline their infrastructure and protect their data, enhancing their overall cyber resilience strategy.” 

