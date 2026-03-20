Gartner predicts 80% of governments will deploy AI agents for decision-making by 2028

Gartner has projected that at least 80% of governments globally will deploy AI agents to automate routine decision-making processes by 2028, as public sector organisations accelerate digital transformation efforts.

The report highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into government decision-making systems to improve efficiency, consistency and service delivery outcomes.

Shift towards AI-driven decision intelligence

According to Gartner, the evolution of AI technologies, including multimodal AI, conversational systems and agentic AI is expanding the scope of what governments can automate and manage at scale.

However, the report notes that structural challenges continue to hinder adoption. A global survey conducted by Gartner found that 41% of government organisations cite siloed strategies and 31% point to legacy systems as key barriers to implementing digital solutions.

Industry experts suggest that overcoming fragmentation will be critical for governments seeking to scale AI adoption beyond pilot initiatives.

Governance moves from models to decisions.

As AI becomes embedded in core decision-making processes, governance frameworks are also evolving. Gartner emphasises a shift from traditional AI governance, focused on models and data, to decision intelligence (DI), which centres on how decisions are designed, executed and audited.

This approach is particularly relevant for governments, where transparency, fairness and accountability are essential. The report indicates that 39% of public sector organisations are prioritising citizen satisfaction as a key driver for building trust in digital services.

Gartner further predicts that by 2029, 70% of government agencies will mandate explainable AI (XAI) and human-in-the-loop (HITL) mechanisms for automated decisions that impact citizens. These frameworks are expected to ensure that decisions remain auditable, interpretable and subject to human oversight.

Citizen experience emerges as a key metric

The report also highlights a shift in how governments measure the success of AI initiatives. While operational efficiency remains important, citizen experience and trust are becoming central metrics for evaluating digital transformation outcomes.

As AI systems increasingly automate service delivery, direct interactions between citizens and government agencies may be reduced. In this context, trust in the reliability, fairness and transparency of automated systems becomes critical.

Gartner notes that decision intelligence can enable governments to transition from reactive service models to more proactive and personalised citizen engagement, improving consistency and reducing delays in service delivery.

Preparing for large-scale AI adoption

The findings underscore the need for governments to adopt decision-centric operating models, supported by robust governance frameworks and modernised infrastructure.

As AI continues to evolve into a foundational component of public sector operations, the focus is expected to shift towards ensuring that automation is deployed responsibly, with mechanisms in place to maintain accountability and public trust.