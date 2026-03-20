Lenovo and NVIDIA expand hybrid AI collaboration to accelerate enterprise AI adoption at scale

Lenovo has announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to advance enterprise AI adoption through its Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ with NVIDIA portfolio.

Unveiled at the NVIDIA GTC, the new solutions are designed to support production-ready AI deployments, enabling organisations to scale from development environments to real-time inferencing across edge, data centre and cloud environments.

Focus on real-time AI inferencing and hybrid infrastructure.

As AI adoption shifts from model training to real-time decision-making, inference is becoming a key driver of enterprise value. Lenovo’s updated Hybrid AI Advantage portfolio aims to address this shift by enabling faster deployment, reduced time-to-first-token (TTFT) and improved operational efficiency.

The solutions integrate NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Lenovo’s infrastructure portfolio, spanning workstations, edge systems, data centres and emerging AI cloud deployments. The collaboration is designed to support hybrid AI environments, where enterprises run workloads across on-premises, edge and cloud platforms.

Industry data indicates that a majority of organisations are expected to adopt hybrid AI strategies, increasing demand for scalable, production-ready infrastructure capable of handling real-time workloads.

Expanding AI platforms from edge to AI cloud

Lenovo introduced new AI inferencing platforms powered by NVIDIA technologies such as Dynamo and NIM, alongside next-generation AI cloud infrastructure built on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin architecture. These platforms are designed to support large-scale AI deployments, including what the companies describe as “AI factories” for high-performance computing environments.

The expanded portfolio also includes NVIDIA-certified systems integrated with enterprise AI software, enabling organisations to deploy AI workloads across industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and smart cities.

Additionally, Lenovo is extending AI capabilities to end-user environments through new workstations powered by NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs, enabling developers and enterprises to run AI workloads locally with enhanced performance.

Industry-specific AI and ecosystem expansion

Lenovo is also expanding its AI solution ecosystem with industry-focused use cases, including real-time analytics in sports, intelligent assistants in retail and automation in manufacturing environments.

Through its partner ecosystem, including collaborations with technology providers and solution partners, Lenovo aims to deliver validated AI solutions that can be deployed across public sector, enterprise and industrial use cases.

Enabling large-scale AI infrastructure

The collaboration also focuses on enabling hyperscale and sovereign AI cloud deployments through next-generation infrastructure, including liquid-cooled, rack-scale systems designed for improved performance and energy efficiency.

Industry observers note that as enterprises move towards production-scale AI, integrated platforms that combine compute, memory, software and lifecycle services are becoming critical to achieving scalability, cost efficiency and faster time-to-value.

The expanded partnership between Lenovo and NVIDIA reflects a broader industry trend towards full-stack AI infrastructure, supporting organisations as they transition from experimental AI initiatives to large-scale, operational deployments.